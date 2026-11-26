I'm A Celebrity vote off 2026 - who is favourite to be eliminated first?

I'm A Celebrity campmates are getting ready to face their first jungle elimination. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are getting ready for the first public vote off of the series - but which of this year's campmates is likely to go home first? Here's the latest odds.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 has an interesting line-up of celebrities this year which has included the likes of Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, Leigh Francis and AJ Odudu.

From sports stars to hit singers and huge social media influencers, there has been a big mix of talent and personality and as a result, has become one of ITV's most successful series.

And now, having reached the half way point of I'm A Celebrity, Ant and Dec are officially preparing for the first elimination of 2026.

Following a public vote, the first celebrity will be evicted from the jungle and can officially return to their luxurious life away from Bushtucker Trials, rice and beans and hammocks.

Mariella Frostrup has become the favourite to be eliminated first from I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Leomie Anderson is at risk of being voted off first too. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity first?

Judging by the latest bookmakers odds on November 26th, the first elimination is a two-way race between Mariella Frostrup and Leomie Anderson.

The broadcaster and Loose Women star has proven to be this year's most controversial celebrity following her fall out with Big Brother host AJ Odudu. As a result, she has been voted for multiple Bushtucker Trials and has proved unpopular with voters.

Leomie is also likely to be eliminated first despite her success in challenges and with the campmates.

Just behind Mariella and Leomie, bookmakers have put Sharky at risk of being eliminated too but it's likely his huge fan base could see him stay one more night over the other two.

I'm A Celebrity star Sharky is relying on his fanbase to save him during the first vote off. Picture: ITV

When is the first I'm A Celebrity eviction?

ITV has not yet confirmed the first public vote off but from recent I'm A Celebrity history, eliminations typically start on the second Friday of the series. This would be the 27th November.

However, the hit show started one day later than usual this year meaning the first pubic vote off could also face a small delay.

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