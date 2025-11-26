When is the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final? ITV confirms official date of last episode

The date of the I’m A Celebrity final has been revealed by ITV.

26 November 2025, 17:22 | Updated: 26 November 2025, 17:24

ITV has announced the date of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final.
ITV has announced the date of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 end? ITV has finally told fans when the last episode will air – an it's an extra-long special.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has been branded one of the 'best yet' by viewers thanks to this year's interesting mix of stars, from Aitch and Angry Ginge to Ruby Wax and Jack Osbourne.

There's been plenty of gruesome Bushtucker Trials, a ton of blossoming friendships, a potential romance on the cards, and even a contraband drama that rocked the camp.

Fans can't seem to get enough of this season's campmates, but sadly the show has to come to an end.

So as the cast prepare for a string of emotional eliminations, here's everything you need to know about the very last episode, including the official date, time and running length.

The winner will be crowned on Sunday 7th December.
The winner will be crowned on Sunday 7th December. Picture: ITV

What date is the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final?

ITV has confirmed the reality show will stick to its usual format and reach its peak after three weeks live on air.

Ant and Dec will crown the King or Queen of the Jungle in a one-off movie-length episode, falling on Sunday 7th December.

Ant and Dec will host the live final for the 25th series.
Ant and Dec will host the live final for the 25th series. Picture: ITV

What time is the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final?

The extra-special show will kick off at the usual time of 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

All twelve campmates are currently in the running.
All twelve campmates are currently in the running. Picture: ITV

How long is the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final?

As it's the I'm A Celeb final, the last episode of the series will run all the way through until 10.40pm.

This will give fans an hour and 40 minutes of jungle drama.

There's the final three campmates to chat to, the crowing ceremony to fit in, plus all the tearful reunions with loved ones so the additional TV time is needed.

As usual, I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked, hosted by Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, will follow immediately after the main show, no doubt dishing up a whole load of extra camp gossip too.

Angry Ginge is the current favourite to take the throne.
Angry Ginge is the current favourite to take the throne. Picture: ITV

Who is the favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025?

It's anyone's game right now but the latest odds have put streamer Angry Ginge in the top spot to win the 2025 series.

Experts think the YouTube star, 24, will be crowned King of the Jungle with his best pal Aitch coming in close second.

