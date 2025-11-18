Where is I'm A Celeb filmed? Jungle camp location revealed

The iconic challenges and campsite scenes are all filmed in the same areas of New South Wales.

I'm A Celeb is filmed in a working creek. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

As the star-studded cast acclimatise to life in the jungle, we take a look at the exact location of the famous I'm A Celeb camp.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has already served up some iconic moments this series as the star-studded cast bed down in the jungle for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Among the creepy crawlies, grisly Bushtucker Trials and heartfelt conversations, celebrities including Martin Kemp, Shona McGarty, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, and Lisa Riley are getting to grips with life around the campfire.

But as they acclimatise to spiders, bugs, rickety hammocks and Kangaroo tail dinners, fans have been left wondering where this mysterious jungle actually is.

Here, we take a look at the precise spot the troop of famous contestants are spending those tricky back-to-basic days in.

In 2003, the iconic camp was relocated from Kooroomool Creek. Picture: ITV

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed?

I'm A Celebrity is filmed in the Australian jungle.

The first-ever season was based near Queensland in a place called King Ranch (Tully River Station) in Cardstone, Queensland.

According to TV insiders, the studio was built on the banks of Kooroomool Creek.

The camp was relocated in 2003 for season two and still remains in the wilderness of New South Wales today.

Big picture, it's in a state along Down Under's east coast, bordered by Queensland to the north, Victoria to the south, and South Australia to the west.

Zoom in and the exact spot is within Springbrook National Park – a protected area filled with waterfalls, lush rainforest and ancient trees – called Dungay Creek.

The TV camp sits on the edge of a sub-tropical rainforest at 366 & 486 Dungay Creek Road.

The area was once a banana plantation near the town of Murwillumbah and still operates as a working creek, although it's mainly used as a filming location.

The I'm A Celeb camp is based in Dungay Creek, New South Wales. Picture: Google Maps

It's around one hour's drive from Brisbane down the coast and is fairly close to Queensland.

In recent years the I'm A Celeb camp has undergone an upgrade, which we're sure the famous cast will be thrilled about.

Executive producer Olly Nash told The Mirror last year: "There is a new building that is called the Leaders Lodge that will have wonderfully comfy beds sheltered from the rain, nice plush pillows and big duvets, or doonas, as they call them, in Australia, which will keep them nice and snug and warm."