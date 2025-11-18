Where is I'm A Celeb filmed? Jungle camp location revealed

The iconic challenges and campsite scenes are all filmed in the same areas of New South Wales.

18 November 2025, 15:02

I'm A Celeb is filmed in a working creek.
I'm A Celeb is filmed in a working creek. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

As the star-studded cast acclimatise to life in the jungle, we take a look at the exact location of the famous I'm A Celeb camp.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has already served up some iconic moments this series as the star-studded cast bed down in the jungle for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Among the creepy crawlies, grisly Bushtucker Trials and heartfelt conversations, celebrities including Martin Kemp, Shona McGarty, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, and Lisa Riley are getting to grips with life around the campfire.

But as they acclimatise to spiders, bugs, rickety hammocks and Kangaroo tail dinners, fans have been left wondering where this mysterious jungle actually is.

Here, we take a look at the precise spot the troop of famous contestants are spending those tricky back-to-basic days in.

In 2003, the iconic camp was relocated from Kooroomool Creek.
In 2003, the iconic camp was relocated from Kooroomool Creek. Picture: ITV

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed?

I'm A Celebrity is filmed in the Australian jungle.

The first-ever season was based near Queensland in a place called King Ranch (Tully River Station) in Cardstone, Queensland.

According to TV insiders, the studio was built on the banks of Kooroomool Creek.

The camp was relocated in 2003 for season two and still remains in the wilderness of New South Wales today.

Big picture, it's in a state along Down Under's east coast, bordered by Queensland to the north, Victoria to the south, and South Australia to the west.

Zoom in and the exact spot is within Springbrook National Park – a protected area filled with waterfalls, lush rainforest and ancient trees – called Dungay Creek.

The TV camp sits on the edge of a sub-tropical rainforest at 366 & 486 Dungay Creek Road.

The area was once a banana plantation near the town of Murwillumbah and still operates as a working creek, although it's mainly used as a filming location.

The I'm A Celeb camp is based in Dungay Creek, New South Wales.
The I'm A Celeb camp is based in Dungay Creek, New South Wales. Picture: Google Maps

It's around one hour's drive from Brisbane down the coast and is fairly close to Queensland.

In recent years the I'm A Celeb camp has undergone an upgrade, which we're sure the famous cast will be thrilled about.

Executive producer Olly Nash told The Mirror last year: "There is a new building that is called the Leaders Lodge that will have wonderfully comfy beds sheltered from the rain, nice plush pillows and big duvets, or doonas, as they call them, in Australia, which will keep them nice and snug and warm."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional as spoke about dad Ozzy's death.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne breaks down as he opens up about dad Ozzy’s tragic death

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! kicked off in spectacular style on Sunday night — and it didn’t take long for things to get messy.

I'm a Celebrity: Kelly Brook tackles 'disgusting' first Bushtucker Trial on first night

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle
I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

Trending on Heart

Tell Jamie and Amanda about your Christmas

Jamie and Amanda want to know about YOUR Christmas! How to get in touch

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart.

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open up about sweet friendship off-set

How much is each camp mate being paid for I'm A Celeb?

I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast's wages revealed

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Lisa Riley facts: I'm a Celeb star's career, age, height, husband and more revealed

Kelly Brook is best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK.

Kelly Brook facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, height, husband, career and more

Jack Osbourne has joined fellow celebs in entering the jungle for 2025's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Jack Osbourne facts: I'm a Celeb star's height, wife, career, family and more

Ruby Wax is back in the spotlight as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Ruby Wax facts: I'm a Celeb star's net worth, husband and mental health career

Martin John Kemp is an English musician, actor, film director, and TV presenter.

Martin Kemp facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, music career, family, net worth and more