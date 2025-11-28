Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed?

28 November 2025, 20:52

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up
I'm A Celebrity has been filmed in the same location for most of the 23 years it's been on TV. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec have returned to the same Australian jungle for the past two decades for I'm A Celebrity but where exactly is it? And how real is camp? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2025 has been another huge hit for ITV with stars including Kelly Brook, Aitch, Angry Ginge and Lisa Riley all bringing us the very best entertainment from the famous Australian jungle.

But as we continue to indulge in series 23, many fans of the TV show are now exploring one question - where is I'm A Celebrity filmed? And how real is the jungle the campmates stay in?

Each year a new line up of stars head down into the Aussie jungle where they stay for a minimum of two weeks before the eliminations start. Leaving behind lives of luxury, they spend their time sitting on logs around a campfire, sleeping in hammocks and sharing a not-so pleasant dunny.

So where do Ant and Dec present I'm A Celebrity from every year? And how real is the jungle? Here's everything we know.

Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity
Ant and Dec have been travelling to Australia since 2002. Picture: ITV

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed?

An hour outside of Brisbane, in New South Wales, ITV set up their I'm A Celebrity jungle scene in Dungay Creek in Springbrook National Park.

Filming first began here after the first series (they originally filmed in Queensland) and has remained there ever since. They deviated to Wales temporarily during Covid as travel restrictions prevented the cast, crew and celebrities from leaving the UK.

The general public are unable to visit the camp but there is another campsite called The Settlement nearby in the park which can give you a taste of what to expect.

I'm A Celebrity logo
I'm A Celebrity adds certain elements to the jungle to make it appropriate for filming. Picture: ITV

Is the I'm A Celebrity jungle real?

Yes! While it's more of a rainforest than deep jungle, the celebrities are actually staying outdoors in a real national park.

Of course, there are a few adaptations that have been made to make it more suitable for TV purposes.

For example, the ITV production team not only set up camp including beds, toilets and showers, they also have a huge canopy over them in camp acting as a roof. This time of year can see huge downpours and such weather could cause some real problems. It's also there to protect the electrical equipment and cameras set up to film the show.

They've added plenty of 'studio-like' aspects to help with making I'm A Celeb but ultimately, those stars are living the closest thing to jungle life.

