Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2025?

The latest odds have been revealed.

25 November 2025, 17:50

Here are the current favourites to win I'm A Celeb.
By Claire Blackmore

Which celebrity campmate will be announced as this year's King – or Queen – of the Jungle? The latest ITV odds are in.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s 2025 line-up has been a real treat for fans this year as unlikely stars from all walks of life have bonded over their rice and beans.

Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge have stuck up a sweet friendship, Aitch and Shona McGarty are thick as thieves, and former Chief Explorers Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams continue to grow closer as the reality show continues.

But as the final fast approaches, which star is being tipped to win the 25th series of I'm A Celeb? And who will take the coveted title of King or Queen of the Jungle?

With all the campmates remaining Down Under, here are the latest predictions, including the top five favourites to win – plus odds for the rest of the cast.

The latest odds predicting who could take the crown have been released.
Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2025?

Angry Ginge - 6/4

Angry Ginge made an instant impact in camp this year with his infectious energy and bravery, so it's no surprise he's the favourite to take the ITV crown.

The football fanatic, 24, has impressed viewers by tackling some of the most terrifying Bushtucker Trials so far, from catching spiders with his bare hands to facing rats while collecting stars with his tongue.

Outside the jungle, the popular streamer from Manchester has over 900,000 followers on YouTube and almost 1.5million on Twitch so he's not lacking in fans, which is important when it comes to the public vote.

Angry Ginge is the current favourite to win the 2025 series.
Aitch - 15/8

Not far behind campmate Ginge to take that coveted jungle crown is Aitch.

The British rapper, 25, also from Manchester, is the second favourite to win the series with odds just below his best buddy.

He's already proved he is popular with the public as viewers voted for him to take over from former Chief Explorers Vogue and Tom to run camp.

Aitch is second in the running to take the crown.
Tom Read Wilson - 9/1

Latecomer Tom Read Wilson has charmed both his campmates and ITV viewers with his positive outlook and calm approach to even the most horrifying of Bushtucker Trials.

The Celebs Go Dating star, 39, serenaded a bunch of snakes to get stars in one scary task and continues to bring his bright personality to the show.

He's currently third on the list, but could he creep up the ranks and steal top spot?

Latecomer Tom Read Wilson has shot up the charts.
Ruby Wax - 10/1

US comic Ruby Wax is fourth in the running to be crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity 2025.

The sharp-tongued TV icon, 72, is right behind co-star Tom, emerging as the most popular woman in camp, according to the latest odds.

Her no-nonsense personality and witty one-liners have catapulted her towards the top of list in recent weeks.

Could she be this year's Queen of the Jungle?

Ruby Wax is currently in the top five.
Jack Osbourne - 11/1

Reality star Jack Osbourne is currently the fifth favourite to win the 2025 series, with odds not far off Ruby's.

He's touched the hearts of his co-stars by opening up about his dad Ozzy Osbourne, shedding tears as he continues to process his grief.

The US personality, 40, has also won over viewers with his bushcraft skills and laid back demeanour.

Jack Osbourne has won over the public this series.
Full list of I’m A Celeb 2025 stars' odds

  • Angry Ginge – 6/4
  • Aitch – 15/8
  • Tom Read Wilson – 9/1
  • Ruby Wax – 10/1
  • Jack Osbourne – 11/1
  • Martin Kemp – 17/1
  • Shona McGarty – 25/1
  • Vogue Williams – 33/1
  • Eddie Kadi – 40/1
  • Alex Scott – 50/1
  • Kelly Brook – 50/1
  • Lisa Riley – 50/1

Read more: I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and how it impacts Bushtucker Trials

