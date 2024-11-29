Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Here's who was voted off I'm A Celebrity tonight, and all the stars who have left the Australian jungle so far.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been a huge hit with fans, with some praising the series as one of the "best of all time" with an incredible line-up including Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Barry McGuigan, Danny Jones, GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins and more.

Sadly, the first elimination from the Australian jungle was announced by Ant and Dec on Friday, November 29, with the cast being voted off one-by-one until the final, believed to be taking place on December 7.

While everyone has their favourites to become King or Queen of the Jungle, the public vote will ultimately decide the winner of the show.

From who left I'm A Celebrity tonight to the full list of celebrities eliminated, here's everything you need to know:

Who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far? Picture: ITV

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight?

On Friday, November 29, Loose Women star Jane Moore became the first celebrity to be voted off I'm A Celebrity.

In her exit interview with Ant and Dec, Jane mentioned how special her time in the camp was, however, admitted she was ecstatic that she didn't have to do the washing up anymore.

Jane said that her favourite thing about being in the jungle was getting to know her fellow campmates, and them getting to know her.

Jane Moore was the first campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Who has left I'm A Celebrity so far?

Here's a full list of all the celebrities who have been voted off I'm A Celebrity, and what place they came in on the show:

12. Jane Moore