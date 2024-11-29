Why I'm A Celebrity's Barry McGuigan dropped out of trial amid viewer concern

Why did I'm A Celebrity's Barry McGuigan dropped out of the trial? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Barry McGuigan was set to take on Bushtucker Trial 'Tanks of Torture' alongside his I'm A Celebrity co-star Oti Mabuse on Friday night's episode - so why is Melvin Odoom doing it instead?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barry McGuigan, 63, delighted I'm A Celebrity viewers when he put himself forward to take on the latest Bushtucker Trial alongside former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, his first trial since taking on 'Mausoleum of Misery' alongside McFly's Danny Jones.

During Thursday night's episode (November 28) of I'm A Celebrity, Ant and Dec headed into camp to share the news that they must decide the two people who will take on 'Tanks of Torture', and at the time the group could be seen deciding on Barry and Oti.

However, later that evening, on I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show Unpacked, Joel Dommett revealed that it would actually be Oti and Melvin who would be doing the trial, not giving a reason for the change.

This very quick U-turn left viewers concerned for former boxer Barry, as some questioned what the reason was for the change in line-up for the trial.

On social media, some speculated whether Barry couldn't take part because of medical reasons. Others were concerned he may have quit the show, with viewers predicting an early walk for the star last week.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were worried for Barry McGuigan after he was replaced in the trial. Picture: ITV

Why isn't Barry McGuigan doing the trial?

There is no need to worry, however, as the reason Barry McGuigan is not taking part in the Bushtucker Trial is because he wanted to give Melvin (who had never done one) the chance to take part.

According to multiple reports, Melvin asked Barry whether he could take his place in the trial, as he had not taken part in one yet, and the boxer agreed.

Instead of Barry, Melvin takes on Friday's Bushtucker Trial alongside Oti Mabuse. Picture: ITV

In a preview clip from 'Tanks of Torture', Melvin and Oti can be seen locked in water tanks, with large plastic bowls over their heads. And, of course, they're not alone in there!

This trial comes ahead of the first eviction of the series, with one of the campmates set to leave the Australian jungle on Friday night (November 29).