The Inbetweeners boys are back! First look as original cast reunite for Netflix’s third film

Netflix has dropped a teaser for third The Inbetweeners movie (pictured). Picture: Youtube/Netflix

By Giorgina Hamilton

The original cast have reunited for a new Netflix movie, with Simon’s iconic yellow Fiat making a comeback too

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The Inbetweeners are officially returning to our screens, with Netflix confirming that a third film is now in production.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas are all reprising their much-loved roles as Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland and Simon Cooper for the new movie.

Filming began in the UK on Monday (September 7), bringing the foursome back together more than a decade after the second Inbetweeners film hit cinemas.

The new film marks another chapter for the franchise, which originally ran on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 before spawning two cinema releases. Picture: Alamy

And in a suitably chaotic first glimpse of the reunion, a teaser shows the four friends crammed into Simon's unmistakable yellow Fiat Cinquecento — only for the battered car to refuse to start.

Simon can be heard exasperatedly telling the vehicle: "Oh for f*** sake. Come on."

The new film marks another chapter for the franchise, which originally ran on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 before spawning two cinema releases.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas are all reprising their much-loved roles as Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland and Simon Cooper. Picture: Youtube/Netflix

And in a suitably chaotic first glimpse of the reunion, a teaser shows the four friends crammed into Simon's unmistakable yellow Fiat Cinquecento — only for the battered car to refuse to start. Picture: Youtube/Netflix

The first film arrived in 2011, followed by The Inbetweeners Movie 2 in 2014. The show's creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are returning for the latest instalment, with the pair writing and directing the film.

They said they had enjoyed being reunited with the cast, joking that they would be working hard to ensure there were "no problemos" during production, a nod to one of the show's most recognisable catchphrases.

Watch The Inbetweeners 3 teaser trailer:

The Inbetweeners 3 Teaser Trailer

The announcement is likely to delight fans who have been waiting years to see the original quartet together again, particularly after previous attempts to revisit the franchise received a mixed response.

The cast reunited in 2019 for The Inbetweeners Fwends Reunited, a tenth-anniversary programme looking back at the sitcom.

However, the special was not universally welcomed. Some viewers had expected a new episode rather than a retrospective, while critics were also unimpressed with the format.

There is also one notable question hanging over the new film: whether Emily Atack will return as Charlotte 'Big Jugs' Hinchcliffe.

Emily played Charlotte during the original series and has previously spoken about the possibility of returning to the franchise.

The announcement is likely to delight fans who have been waiting years to see the original quartet together again. Picture: Alamy

The first film arrived in 2011 (pictured), followed by The Inbetweeners Movie 2 in 2014. Picture: Alamy

She recently admitted she was unsure whether a comeback would happen, pointing out that the cast are now considerably older than when the series was filmed. "I don't know. We'd all be quite a lot older now," she said.

Emily was absent from the 2019 reunion after reports of tensions surrounding a past relationship with James Buckley, who played Jay.

Now, according to reports, streaming bosses are keen to see her back for the new project, potentially bringing Charlotte back into the Inbetweeners universe.

Emily Atack walks the catwalk in The Inbetweeners in hilarious clip

A source claimed that while fans would already be pleased to see the four central characters returning, Emily's involvement would be "the cherry on the Inbetweeners cake".

For now, the four original leads are officially back, although quite what their characters will be getting up to as adults remains firmly under wraps.

The new film is expected to arrive as early as 2027.

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