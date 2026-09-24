The Inbetweeners creators break silence on cast and plot speculation

24 September 2026, 12:49

The Inbetweeners cast at a movie premiere
The Inbetweeners makers have addresses cast speculation with a statement. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Inbetweeners creators have addressed rumours over missing characters from the cast as filming begins on the highly anticipated third film.

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Fans hoping for a full The Inbetweeners cast reunion may have to accept that not every familiar face will be making the trip back to the big screen.

The creators of The Inbetweeners movie have broken their silence on the upcoming plot as they urge fans to not speculate any further.

With filming officially underway, Netflix has confirmed the franchise will be coming to the streaming platform sometime in the future.

But while headlines over possible plots and the cast begin to circulate, makers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris have an important message for fans.

Emily Atack is one Inbetweeners cast member missing from the movie cast
Emily Atack is one Inbetweeners cast member missing from the movie cast. Picture: Getty

They said: "Beepidy beep beep, time for an Inbetweeners update. As you probably know, we’ve started filming a new Inbetweeners adventure. We love that everyone is interested, and it’s brilliant that these four idiots are still considered news.

"We’re all excited for the film, but the rumour mill can sometimes get carried away, so our advice is simple: if you want to fully enjoy what we’ve got in store for you, we’d suggest avoiding photos and conjecture about the story. We promise it’ll be a more enjoyable watch going in knowing nothing."

So far, fans have been talking about a wedding scene, where it appears one of the famous four get married, and the fact Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the series, is not in the cast.

The original four are back, with Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley reprising their roles.

Seemingly addressing the cast issues, they added: "Also, for the record, we’d like to clarify that, try as we might, we couldn’t squeeze every single beloved character from the TV shows into this new film. That's on us, and us alone.

"Again, people will speculate about why we make these choices, but sadly the truth is we just couldn’t find a plausible way in the script to bring back all our lovely ‘friends’. It’s not as headline worthy, but it’s the truth."

The filmmakers also directly addressed the wider question of missing characters, explaining that there was a practical reason some familiar faces could not be brought back.
The filmmakers also directly addressed the wider question of missing characters, explaining that there was a practical reason some familiar faces could not be brought back. Picture: Alamy

Emily Atack walks the catwalk in The Inbetweeners in hilarious clip

The latest movie follows the original The Inbetweeners television series and two previous films, with the last feature released 12 years ago.

And while the return of the four central characters has been confirmed, Beesley and Morris appear keen to make one thing clear: fans may have to wait until the film arrives to discover exactly who else has made the cut.

As the pair put it at the end of their statement: "Stay tuned for more boring updates like this."

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