Future of Inbetweeners already in talks as producers 'want to keep up momentum'

29 September 2026, 13:22

The Inbetweeners movie is already in talks for a fourth according to TV insiders
The Inbetweeners movie is already in talks for a fourth according to TV insiders. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Could there be a fourth Inbetweeners movie? Insiders reveal the outlook for famous characters Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Jay Cartwright and Neil Sutherland.

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The Inbetweeners fans were delighted in 2026 when it was confirmed a third movie was in the making and would be heading straight to Netflix in 2027.

From spoilers, to cast rumours to missing show favourites, loyal followers of the four characters played by Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison are keen to watch the latest instalment.

But in an even more exciting development, it seems there could be talks of a fourth Inbetweeners movie already.

At this point, the future of the show is just rumours, however, TV insiders believe producers are already thinking about what comes next for Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Jay Cartwright and Neil Sutherland.

The Inbetweeners cast have all reunited for the third film due to be released in 2027
The Inbetweeners cast have all reunited for the third film due to be released in 2027. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "The last time Inbetweeners movies were made, they filmed them one after another, so the first film was in 2011 and the second was in 2014.

"That kept up some of the momentum — and that’s just the kind of momentum they would want to repeat."

They also added they would want to book in the cast for another movie before they commit to any other TV projects.

But while no one official has revealed anything about a fourth Inbetweeners movie just yet, the creators of the third took to Instagram last week to make an announcement.

With spoiler pictures and cast rumours circling the internet, they instructed fans to wait until the movie hit the cinema before having any expectations.

The Inbetweeners cast revealed what's to come in their upcoming third movie with a short teaser
The Inbetweeners cast revealed what's to come in their upcoming third movie with a short teaser. Picture: Youtube/SG

THE INBETWEENERS 3 Official Teaser Trailer (2027) Netflix

They wrote: "Beepidy beep beep, time for an Inbetweeners update. As you probably know, we’ve started filming a new Inbetweeners adventure. We love that everyone is interested, and it’s brilliant that these four idiots are still considered news.

"We’re all excited for the film, but the rumour mill can sometimes get carried away, so our advice is simple: if you want to fully enjoy what we’ve got in store for you, we’d suggest avoiding photos and conjecture about the story. We promise it’ll be a more enjoyable watch going in knowing nothing."

The Inbetweeners 3 is currently still being filmed with no release date given just yet.

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