Inbetweeners's movie secures famous actress's daughter for cast

23 September 2026, 13:24

The Inbetweeners are returning for their third movie
The Inbetweeners are returning for their third movie. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

The daughter of the famous actress and TV presenter joins Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison for the highly anticipated third film.

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Ruby Wax's daughter Marina Bye has landed a role in the new Inbetweeners movie cast, and has already been spotted on set wearing a wedding dress.

The 33-year-old actress is playing the bride in the eagerly awaited third film, although exactly which of the four Inbetweeners boys she is set to marry remains a closely guarded secret.

Marina has joined original stars Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison, who are all reprising their roles as Will McKenzie, Simon Cooper, Jay Cartwright and Neil Sutherland.

Marina Bye (pictured) is playing the bride in the eagerly awaited third film, although exactly which of the four Inbetweeners boys she is set to marry remains a closely guarded secret.
Marina Bye is playing the bride in the eagerly awaited third film. Picture: Getty

Her appearance in bridal attire has offered the first major clue about the storyline of the new film, though it has left fans with one obvious question: which hapless member of the gang is finally tying the knot?

The casting is another significant role for Marina, who has steadily built up her acting credits in recent years.

She previously played Pandora Henry in Prime Video's The Girlfriend and has had smaller roles in Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Wonka.

Marina is the daughter of American actress and presenter Ruby Wax and television producer Ed Bye.

Her sister Madeline has also forged a career in acting, while the siblings have worked together as a comedy double act under the name Siblings Comedy.

Marina is the daughter of American actress and presenter Ruby Wax (pictured) and television producer Ed Bye.
Marina is the daughter of American actress and presenter Ruby Wax (pictured) and television producer Ed Bye. Picture: Instagram/Ruby Wax

The sisters have performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and host a comedy podcast together, with Marina previously describing their close relationship as an advantage when it comes to performing.

"When you've lived with someone all your life and come out of the same womb, you speak the same language," she told The Guardian in 2020.

"You understand each other's rhythms, each other's humour."

Their mother has previously spoken about both daughters' careers, revealing that Marina had chosen acting while Madeline was pursuing comedy.
Ruby Wax has previously spoken about both daughters' careers, revealing that Marina had chosen acting while Madeline was pursuing comedy. Picture: Instagram/Ruby Wax

Their mother has previously spoken about both daughters' careers, revealing that Marina had chosen acting while Madeline was pursuing comedy.

"Maddy is a comedian and Marina is an actress," Ruby told The Guardian in 2017. "If they weren't funny I wouldn't encourage them but they are."

Ruby also joked about the family's sense of humour, saying her daughters' conversations around the dinner table could make their brother Max "laugh so much he cries".

The Inbetweeners originally aired on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 before becoming a major film franchise.

THE INBETWEENERS 3 Official Teaser Trailer (2027) Netflix

The first movie arrived in 2011, followed by a sequel in 2014, while the original cast reunited for a special in 2019.

Netflix recently announced that the four central characters would return for a third movie, prompting speculation over how their lives might have changed since audiences last saw them.

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