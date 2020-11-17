Industry cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

Who is in BBC’s Industry and what else have they been in? Everything you need to know about Harry Lawtey, Myha’la Herrold and Freya Mavor.

If you’re looking for something to binge watch this winter, the BBC has teamed up with HBO to create brand new drama, Industry.

The eight-part series follows a group of cut throat graduate investment bankers at Pierpoint & Co, with a number of episodes directed by Lena Dunham.

And while viewers might recognise some of the cast, many of the actors are relatively new to acting. So, let’s find out more about them…

Myha’la Herrold plays Harper Stern

Myha’la Herrold plays Harper Stern in Industry. Picture: BBC

Actress Myha’la Herrold, 24, plays the lead role of Harper Stern who is travels from New York to London in the hope of working for Pierpoint & Co.

Myha’la has been acting for years on Broadway, and also played Tami in Amazon original series Modern Love.

She also starred in a short film called The Tattooed Heart.

Marisa Abela plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Marisa Abela plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Industry. Picture: BBC

Graduate Yasmin Kara-Hanani is played by Marisa Abela.

The 23-year-old actress has only had a few acting jobs before joining Industry including Sky’s Cobra series, as well as Man in a Box.

Harry Lawtey plays Robert Spearing

Harry Lawtey plays Robert Spearing in Industry. Picture: BBC

Harry Lawtey plays another graduate trainee called Robert Spearing who craves the attention of one particular “dinosaur” colleague.

He previously played Maurice in The Letter to the King, and has also had roles in Marcella, Casualty, City of Tiny Lights and Chuggington.

David Jonsson plays Gus Sackey

David Jonsson plays Gus Sackey in Industry. Picture: BBC

Actor David Jonsson is joining the Industry cast as Gus Sackey who graduated from Eton and Oxford.

David previously starred in Deep State and he’s also written and directed his own short film called Gen Y.

The star also played Cromwell Ames in two episodes of ITV Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour.

Nabhaan Rizwan plays Hari Dhar

Nabhaan Rizwan plays Hari Dhar in Industry. Picture: BBC

23-year-old Nabhaan Rizwan plays banker Hari Dhar, who has won a place on the Pierpoint placement scheme.

Nabhaan has previously starred in number of films including 1917 as Sepoy Jondalar. He’s also been in Informer and The Accident.

Ruby Bentall plays Lucinda

Ruby Bentall plays Lucinda in Industry. Picture: BBC

Ruby Bentall is starring as Lucinda, who is Gus and Hari’s line manager.

Ruby has starred in many dramas in the past including playing Verity in the first four seasons of Poldark.

She has also had roles in Lark Rise to Candleford, Lost in Austen, Jekyll & Hyde and Holby City.

Will Tudor plays Theo Tuck

Will Tudor plays Theo Tuck in Industry. Picture: BBC

Will Tudor is playing a research analyst for Pierpoint & Co called Theo Tuck.

Game of Thrones fans will recognise him as Olyvar, who is one of LittleFinger’s spies.

He also played Christoper Dean in the 2018 TV movie Torvill & Dean and starred in Shadow Hunters.

Freya Mavor plays Daria Greenock

Daria Greenock is the Vice President of Cross Product Sales at Pierpoint & Co and is played by Freya Mavor.

Freya, 27, played Mini McGuiness Skins and has also starred in The Sense of an Ending, The Lady in The Car with Glasses and a Gun and The Keeper.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays Grey Grayson

Grey Grayson is played by 32-year-old actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who has also starred in Skins, as well as, Me Before You and War & Peace.