Innocent season 2 cast: Who is Ellie Rawnsley and what else has she been in?

Ellie Rawnsley plays Anna in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Anna Stamp in Innocent season 2? And what do we know about Ellie Rawnsley?

If you’re looking for a brand new show to binge watch, ITV is back with their hit series Innocent.

The second season of the crime drama follows school teacher Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) who was wrongly accused of killing her pupil Matty Taylor.

After spending five years in prison, a new piece of evidence emerges which means she is released from prison and moves back to her hometown of Keswick.

But with rumours still circulating that she had a romantic relationship with Matty, she isn’t welcomed back with open arms and has to fight to get her old life back.

Innocent's Anna Stamp is played by Ellie Rawnsley. Picture: ITV

And someone who is standing in her way is teenager Anna Stamp, who seems determined to ruin Sally’s life by spreading lies about her.

So, who plays Anna in Innocent season 2 and what do we know about actress Ellie Rawnsley?

Who plays Anna in Innocent season 2?

Anna is played by Ellie Rawnsley.

A former schoolmate of Matty Taylor’s, Anna alleges that she saw him and Sally Wright kissing shortly before his death.

This witness statement was key to Sally’s original conviction five years ago.

Innocent season 2 is airing on ITV this Spring. Picture: ITV

But with new evidence suggesting she lied about the whole thing, viewers have been speculating what Anna’s motive is.

“But why is Anna lying? #innocent,” wrote one person, another said: “Its gotta be Anna who killed Matty #innocent.”

A third added: “That’s why Anna lied, it got her noticed.”

What else has Ellie Rawnsley been in?

Ellie is fairly new to the acting world, but she played the recurring role of Sly Girl in Summer of Rockets.

Her other credits include The Door and Sommaren 85.

You can find Ellie on Instagram @ellie_rawnsley, where she often shares selfies and photos with her friends.

Ahead of the first episode of Innocent aired, Ellie shared a photo of herself as Anna, with the caption: “Extra extra read all about it INNOCENT SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 OUT TONIGHT ON ITV1 AT 9PM!!!!”

“SO excited!!! You are a superstar xoxox,” commented one of her friends, while someone else said: “Yesss girl rocking those scarves and layered tees!!! Ur a superstar ❤️❤️❤️.”

A third added: “LOOK AT YOU GO !!!!!!❤️.”

