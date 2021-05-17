Innocent season 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

The cast of Innocent and where you've seen them before. Picture: Instagram

Who is in the cast of Innocent season 2 with Katherine Kelly and Jamie Bamber?

Innocent is back for a brand new series, and this time around it will follow the story of Sally Wright (played by Katherine Kelly).

Schoolteacher Sally was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is found dead, Sally is subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail.

Sally is then given a lifeline when new evidence is unearthed placing her six miles from the murder scene.

So, as we sit down to watch the drama unfold, who is in the cast of Innocent and what else have they been in?

Who is in the cast of Innocent season 2?

Katherine Kelly as Sally

Katherine Kelly stars as Sally Wright in Innocent. Picture: ITV

TV fans will recognise main character Sally as Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly.

Katherine played Becky McDonald in the ITV soap between 2006 and 2012 and won multiple awards including a National Television Award for "Best Serial Drama Performance" in 2012.

Other credits include Last of the Summer Wine, Happy Valley, Class, Criminal: UK and the second series of Liar.

Jamie Bamber as Sam

Actor Jamie Bamber is best known for his role as Detective Sergeant Matt Devlin in the ITV series Law & Order: UK.

He also played Lee Adama in Battlestar Galactica and Lieutenant Archie Kennedy in Hornblower.

He’s also had roles in Ultimate Force, Peak Practice, Monday Mornings and The Smoke.

Read More: Line of Duty unanswered questions: The loose ends we still need tying up after the season 6 finale

Laura Rollins as Paine

Laura Rollins as Paine in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV

Actress Laura Rollins played Ayesha Lee in Doctors from 2014 to June 2020 and has also starred in Silent Witness.

Priyanga Burford as Karen

Priyanga Burford has a long list of TV credits, including A Long Way Down, A Rather English Marriage, The Thick of It, Silent Witness and Casualty.

In 2015, she also starred in the Channel 4 mockumentary UKIP: The First 100 Days and in 2017 she starred in King Charles III, as Mrs Stevens.

Shaun Dooley as Braithwaite

Shaun Dooley plays Braithwaite in Innocent. Picture: PA Images

Coronation Street fans might recognise Shaun Dooley as Ritchie Fitzgerald from 1997 until 1998.

He also appeared occasionally in EastEnders as Tom Stuart between 2001 and 2004, as well as Broadchurch and Doctor Who.

Shaun also played Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack and Clive Tozer in Channel 4’s It’s a Sin.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany

Amy-Leigh Hickman is starring in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Amy-Leigh Hickman is known for her roles in children’s shows Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

She also played Linzi Bragg in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Nasreen Paracha in the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge.

Other credits include Strike Back, Safe, Our Girl and Innocent.

Lucy Black as Maria Taylor

Lucy Black as Maria Taylor in Innocent. Picture: ITV

TV fans will recognise Lucy Black for her role in The Durrells back in 2016 as Florence Petridis.

She has also starred in Jericho and Murder in Mind.

Ellie Rawnsley as Anna

Ellie Rawnsley as Anna in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Innocent season 2 is one of Ellie's first major TV roles.

She has previously starred in films such as Sommaren 85, Summer of Rockets and The Door.

Michael Stevenson as Brown

Michael Stevenson as Brown in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Michael Stevenson played Iain Dean in BBC medical drama Casualty from 2012 until 2019.

Andrew Tiernan as John Taylor

Andrew Tiernan as John Taylor in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV

Andrew started his career in theatre, before turning to TV work and directing.

His credits include Taggart, Heartbeat, Casualty, Doctor Who and Marcella in which he recently played Nigel Stafford.

Scott Chambers as Mark

Scott Chambers as Mark in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Scott Chambers is an actor and director who is best known for his roles in Chicken, Malevolent and McKellen: Playing the Part.

Michael Yare

Michael Yare played a supporting role as a US Army lieutenant in the SyFy television movie original Ferocious Planet. Andrew Tiernan.

Nadia Albina

Actress Nadia Albina is known for her roles in Whites (2010), Doctors (2000) and Beautiful People (2008).

Poppy Miller

Poppy Miller is starring in Innocent season 2. Picture: PA Images

With years of TV experience, Poppy Miller is best known for playing DC Carol Browning in The Commander.

Other credits include If I Had You, Red Cap and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot.

In 2016, Poppy was also cast as Ginny in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and had the same role on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre in 2018.

Janine Wood

Janine Wood is best known for Wuthering Heights, Cuban Fury and Bugs.