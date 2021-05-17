Innocent season 2 filming location: Where was the ITV drama filmed and where is it set?

Innocent season 2 was filmed in the Lake District. Picture: ITV

Where was Innocent season 2 filmed and what town is it set in? Here's what we know...

After more than two years of waiting, we can finally get stuck into the brand new series of Innocent.

The new series of the ITV drama will follow the story of Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly), a high school teacher accused of having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is then killed, Sally is wrongfully found guilty of his murder and ends up in prison.

After eventually having her conviction overturned, Sally then becomes determined to find the real killer.

So, as we learn more about what really happened to Matty, viewers have been wondering where the ITV drama was filmed.

Innocent season 2 is airing on ITV this Spring. Picture: ITV

Where was Innocent season 2 filmed?

Innocent season 2 was filmed in two main locations; the Lake District and Ireland.

Producer Jeremy Gwilt said he picked the market town of Keswick in the Lake District after his daughter got married there.

He told Heart.co.uk and other press ahead of the drama airing: “It is a small enough community to be able to see the story play out.

“It is a great landscape to celebrate and has given us some stunning imagery.

Filming for Innocent season 2 took place in the Lake District. Picture: ITV

“It’s a really interesting part of the lake district, because the northern part is more remote and a bit more rural, which also gives it a hint of danger.”

Actress Katherine also said the location was key in telling her character Kelly’s story, adding: “The first thing Sally does when she gets out of prison is go to the lakes and it felt like it gave her perspective.

“Showed her how brief life is and how she wasn't going to dwell on those five years because time is so precious, she wants to get on with life and drink it in as much as possible.”

The star added: “There iis no better place to do that than stand in that prehistoric terrain.”

Asked why production chose a different shooting location to the first series of Innocent - which was filmed in Malahide near Dublin and Bosham, West Sussex - director Tracey Larcombe said she wanted it to be ‘more colourful’.

Castlerigg Stone Circle in the Lake District. Picture: PA Images

“We wanted to make it colourful and make it look completely different,” she said, adding: “All the locations looked very lived in and very warm, very homely in a sense.”

Where is Innocent season 2 set?

The four-part drama is actually set where it was filmed, the Cumbrian town of Keswick.

The beautiful location is surrounded by mountains like Skiddaw and has a small town centre featuring The Cumberland Pencil Museum and the Keswick Museum & Art Gallery.

Castlerigg Stone Circle is also a tourist attraction which dates back to the Neolithic era, while the stunning Derwent Water lake is south of town and offers boat tours.