Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley has main role in Toy Story

11 August 2025, 12:12

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley appears in Toy Story. Picture: Alamy / Disney
By Alice Dear

A new Disney Pixar fan theory has taken the Internet by storm, and this one is all about the surprising connection between Toy Story and Inside Out.

Every Disney and Pixar fans know that the creators of these beloved animated films love to drop Easter Eggs, whether it's Scar's appearance in Hercules, Rapunzal's cameo in Frozen or Mrs Potts' subtle placement in Tarzan.

These Easter Eggs often lead to fans making up their own theories about how each of the films are linked - with many believing that many characters' storylines are interlinked throughout time.

One of these theories currently surfacing on social media is the real identity of Inside Out's main protagonist, Riley, and who she grows up to be - Andy's mum in Toy Story.

While it may be a little out there, let's take a deeper dive into the connections in the two character's lives - and why the theory might actually hold up to scrutiny.

Do you see the resemblance between Riley and Andy's mum?
Do you see the resemblance between Riley and Andy's mum? Picture: Alamy

First of all, we have the very simple connection that both Riley and Andy's mum look VERY similar. Yes, a lot of Disney and Pixar characters look similar - but there is an undoubtable resemblance between the two, with the bright blue eyes and blonde hair.

Another connection, which fan @asheleyspam shared on TikTok, is that during a scene in Inside Out where Joy pulls a memory from Riley's mind, you can see a playground with a slide. If you take a look at a scene from Toy Story 3, where Woody is looking out on the Sunny Side playground, the play equipment looks very similar.

Could Andy's mum really be Riley?
Could Andy's mum really be Riley? Picture: Alamy

While some have bought into this theory 100 per cent, others have been quick to point out the glaring issues with the idea. For example, we know that Inside Out takes place in 2015 and the first Toy Story is set in 1995, meaning the timelines just don't make sense.

Having said that, there are some suspicious connections between Toy Story and Inside Out; for one, we see the famous skull t-shirt that neighbour Sid wears being worn by one of Riley's classmates. Some people have speculated that this girl could in fact be Sid's mother?

