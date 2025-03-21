Did Brad Pitt produce Adolescence? His role in Netflix series explained

Brad Pitt features in the Adolescence credits. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

Brad Pitt's name appears in the credits of the hit crime drama on Netflix – here's how the Hollywood star is involved.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans have been blown away by Stephen Graham's gripping performance in the new Netflix series Adolescence, which explores the chilling story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for murder.

But there's another award-winning and celebrated star attached to the show – and it is leaving people totally puzzled.

Viewers were caught "off guard" to learn that Hollywood icon Brad Pitt was featured in the crime drama's credits, sparking unanswered questions around his involvement.

The A-lister doesn't appear as an actor but is listed as an executive producer at the end of the programme, so here we explore exactly how Brad Pitt is connected to the mind-bending miniseries.

Brad Pitt's production company Plan B co-produced Adolescence. Picture: Alamy

How is Brad Pitt involved in Adolescence?

After landing on Netflix in March, Adolescence has become a hot topic online with one burning question coming up time and time again; how is Brad Pitt involved?

The shocking series, which has received critical acclaim for its stellar acting and one-shot filming technique, was produced by Plan B Entertainment, which Brad owns.

The American production company has worked on hit blockbusters from 12 Years a Slave to The Departed, and agreed to co-produce the Netflix series after it was pitched by Stephen Graham and his long-time collaborator, director Philip Barantini.

Brad Pitt's business Plan B worked alongside British companies Warp Films and Matriarch Productions to create the hard-hitting drama, which explores the dark side of social media among teenagers.

The A-list actor was listed as an executive producer on the series, starring Owen Cooper (pictured). Picture: Netflix

Liverpool-born Philip, who also worked with actor Stephen on Boiling Point, confirmed the Oscar winner had a hand in production, telling the Radio Times: "Brad was on the phone with us, and he was so enthusiastic."

Superfans of the series were also quick to explain exactly how the Snatch star was linked to the British hit after one viewer asked the question on X.

"Yes, Brad Pitt was involved in Adolescence on Netflix as an executive producer," said one social media user.

"His production company, Plan B Entertainment, co-produced the series alongside Warp Films and Matriarch Productions.

"While Pitt did not act in the show, his role as an executive producer indicates he contributed to its development and production, though the extent of his direct involvement is not fully detailed."

Fans shared their shock online and fired off tweets after learning the Hollywood legend was involved in the Netflix series, with one writing: "Brad Pitt producing Adolescence is crazy what."

"Adolescence - another Brad Pitt success," said a second.

While a third confessed: "Produced by Brad Pitt on Adolescence caught me off guard."

Actor Stephen Graham co-wrote the drama series which follows 13-year-old Jamie, who is accused of murdering a young girl. Picture: Netflix

After explaining the plot line to Brad Pitt and his team, director Philip opened up about the concept behind the crime drama.

He told Tudum: "There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl. It shocked me. I was thinking, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death?

'What's the inciting incident here?’ And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?’"

The epic four-parter, which also stars newcomer Owen Cooper and Top Boy's Ashley Walters, has been hailed as "utterly essential viewing".