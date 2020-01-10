Is Caroline Flack returning to Love Island? ITV reveal door is 'open' for presenter

Love Island returns to ITV on Sunday 12 January. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Caroline Flack stepped down from Love Island host duties following her assault charge in December.

Love Island is back on our screens for its first ever winter series, and new host Laura Whitmore will be taking the reins from Caroline Flack.

Caroline stepped down from the role following the assault charge of her boyfriend Lewis Burton, but ITV have hinted that she could be back to presenting duties in the future.

Show runner Amanda Stavri has said - according to the Mirror - that ITV is in 'constant contact' with Caroline, saying: “We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open.”

Caroline Flack won't be hosting Love Island when it returns this Sunday. Picture: ITV

Caroline has denied assaulting Lewis in their home in December, and is due to stand trial in March.

She announced that she was stepping down shortly after the news of the alleged assault surfaced, saying: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

ITV subsequently said in a statement: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

Laura subsequently announced the news that she would be the new host, writing: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance".

