Is ITV drama Too Close based on a book?

12 April 2021, 20:00

Too Close is based on a novel with the same title released in 2018
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emily Watson and Denise Gough star in thrilling new ITV drama Too Close, but is it based on a book?

ITV's latest physiological thriller Too Close is set to be the nail-bitter we all need.

Starring Emily Watson and Denise Gough, the new drama follows the story of forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson as she attempts to assess whether her patient Connie Mortensen can stand trial for her crimes.

The three-part series, which starts on April 12, follows the two women's relationship as it becomes close and dangerous.

But is Too Close based on a book, and is it a true story?

Emily Watson plays forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson in Too Close
Is Too Close based on a book?

ITV's latest drama Too Close is based on a book by the same name.

The novel was released in 2018 and was written by Clara Salaman under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

The book and drama are not based on a true story.

The novel was released in 2018 and was written by Clara Salaman under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels
What is Too Close about?

Too Close tells the story of Dr Emma Robertson and her patient Connie Mortensen.

Emma must evaluate Connie to find out whether she is fit to stand trial for crimes she has committed.

However, Connie – who appears to be suffering from dissociative amnesia – doesn't remember anything.

Emma is set to unearth the truth behind Connie's friendship with her best friend Ness, which lead to her attempted murder charges.

As the two women's relationship becomes closer and more dangerous, manipulating Connie begins to dig into Emma's traumatic past.

Too Close starts on Monday, April 12, on ITV at 9pm.

