How many episodes are there of It's a Sin?

It’s a Sin has already hooked the nation with the amazing story of friends Ritchie, Roscoe and Coli who are all living in London during the AIDS pandemic in the 1980s.

Written by Russell T Davies, the incredible cast includes Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander, as well as Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley.

There are five episodes of It’s a Sin, which are airing weekly on Channel 4.

You can catch them at 9pm on Channel 4, with each instalment moving on through the 1980s.

If you miss an episode, Channel 4 have put all five of them on All4, which means you can also binge them in one go.

It's A Sin centres around Ritchie, Roscoe and Coli, who move in with friends Ash and Jill which they call the ‘Pink Palace’.

While the series isn’t directly based on a true story, creator Russell T Davies previously said he drew on his own experiences.

He said: "A lot of it is based on myself, people I know and stories that people have told me from over the decades, just bits and odds from all over the place.

"I was 18 in 1981, a lot of my friends went to live in London... and moved into a big flat in Hampstead and they called it the 'Pink Palace'.

"A lot of the dialogue was there, the jokes and their rhythms and stuff like that."

Russell also said the character of Colin is inspired by one of his ex-boyfriends, telling Metro: “He was someone I went out with in the 90s who trained to be a tailor and went to New York to fit lords and ladies with their suits and gowns – beautiful man."

