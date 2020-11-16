ITV respond to claims Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been axed from This Morning

Alison and Dermot are reportedly lined up to replace Ruth and Eamonn. Picture: Shutterstock

Reports over the weekend suggested that Eamonn and Ruth had been booted off This Morning in favour of Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

ITV have responded to claims that Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been sacked from This Morning, following this weekend's reports that the duo would be replaced for their regular Friday slot.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has luxury item banned from camp

Eamonn and Ruth, who have worked on This Morning since 2006, present the show every Friday, and it was claimed over the weekend that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would be taking over.

Ruth and Eamonn will reportedly be replaced for their Friday slot. Picture: Shutterstock

The married duo were said to be "furious and upset" at the shake up, which would see them remain on This Morning to present for the six weeks over the summer period that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take their break.

ITV have now responded to the reports, telling the Independent: "We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course."

Demot and Alison presented the show over the summer. Picture: Shutterstock

Read more: I'm A Celebrity viewers baffled by clock detail as epic new series kicks off

Speaking about Eamonn and Ruth's reported sacking from their Friday slot, a source told Mirror: "Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made."

Dermot and Alison proved a huge hit with viewers when they stood in for the duo on Fridays during Holly and Phil's break.

Alison has been hosting segments for This Morning since 2003, and has proved hugely popular on the ITV show throughout.

An insider told the Mirror: ‘They have real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect."



NOW READ:

Pensioner Iris, 81, says family are giving her the 'silent treatment' after marriage to Egyptian toyboy, 36