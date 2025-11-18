I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne breaks down as he opens up about dad Ozzy’s tragic death

It's the first time Jack has touched upon his dad Ozzy's sad death during I'm A Celeb.

18 November 2025, 11:06

Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional as spoke about dad Ozzy's death.
Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional as spoke about dad Ozzy's death. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Campmate Jack Osbourne wiped away his tears as he discussed his father Ozzy Osbourne's shock passing with Lisa Riley.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!'s Jack Osbourne broke down in tears last night when he opened up about his dad Ozzy Osbourne's sudden death during a heartfelt conversation with Lisa Riley.

While he and his campmates settled into the jungle, the US star let his raw emotions pour out to the Emmerdale actress as the two bonded over unexpectedly losing their parents.

Sitting around the fire for the emotional chat, the 40-year-old told his co-star he knew the Black Sabbath frontman would be "so supportive" of his decision to sign up to the ITV show.

He also admitted that he was still processing his grief just four months on from Ozzy dying of a heart attack following his long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Jack Osbourne gets emotional over Ozzy's death on I'm A Celeb

Becoming visibly upset as he touched upon the painful subject, Jack revealed: "It was definitely a shock, I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock, we didn't think it would be that quick.

"It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, alright I’m done."

Lisa comforted the choked-up star as the pair reflected on the heavy metal icon's incredible music career, with the soap actress saying: "What a legacy, the legacy of legacies."

The dad-of-four said his father&squot;s passing was a "huge shock".
The dad-of-four said his father's passing was a "huge shock". Picture: ITV

The I'm A Celeb campmates shared the poignant moment when Lisa asked Jack about his famous sister Kelly Osbourne's current living situation.

He explained that she was 'bouncing between England and America' to spend time with their heartbroken mum Sharon at the family's UK home.

In the touching scene, Lisa shared that her mum had also passed away, telling Jack of her grief: "My mum is up there as well so I get it."

Speaking of Ozzy, she added: "He was so special wasn't he. He's forever, ever, ever with you, always, and don't forget that."

Lisa comforted Jack as she opened up about her mum's passing.
Lisa comforted Jack as she opened up about her mum's passing. Picture: ITV

It's the first time Jack has spoken openly about his father's tragic passing on the ITV reality show.

He also laughed when he thought about his dad's reaction to him signing up for the jungle, joking: "He's looking at me going like, what the f*ck are you doing?," but admitted: "He would be so supportive of this."

The Osbournes star added: "The whole family was, there were like absolutely go do it."

Lisa comforted Jack as she kindly reassured him, explaining: "Always, I'm here. They are our forever angels, as they always say, because we loved them that much. That's why it's still painful."

"It's such a weird thing," replied Jack, to which Lisa said: "It's so raw for you, it's so new."

The Osbournes star confessed he was still processing his grief.
The Osbournes star confessed he was still processing his grief. Picture: ITV

Jack later took a moment to reflect on the touching exchange with the soap star, telling the Bush Telegraph: "I actually really appreciated that connection but it also brings up a lot right, it brings up a lot of feelings.

"If I'm being honest I’m still navigating it all, it’s been three nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh."

Lisa also visited the hut after their sentimental talk to process her own feelings, revealing: "For me, my mum, for Jack, his dad. They're not there anymore.

"He can't pick the phone up when he gets out and say, 'Dad, I've just done the jungle,' I can't say that to my mum. That's hard. It's hard."

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on 22nd July this year.
Ozzy Osbourne passed away on 22nd July this year. Picture: Instagram/@jackosbourne

Earlier in the episode, Jack had confessed during a group conversation to feeling "melancholy" and "homesick", despite his mum Sharon being "very, very supportive of me doing this".

When quizzed on whether he would take part in any of the emotional conversations in camp, Jack said: "Yeah, I think it’s just a natural part of bonding with people.

"I think this show probably would fall under the ‘trauma bonding’ kind of category."

