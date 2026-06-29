Jack P Shepherd's wife Hanni gives birth to baby girl as couple reveal child's adorable name

Jack P Shepherd and his wife Hanni Treweek are celebrating the arrival of their first child together . Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Coronation Street actor and wife Hanni have welcomed their first child together, with Jack now becoming a father of four.

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Jack P Shepherd and his wife Hanni Treweek are celebrating the arrival of their first child together after welcoming a baby daughter.

The Coronation Street actor, 38, announced the happy news on Sunday, revealing the couple's little girl had been born peacefully at home just two days earlier.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Jack introduced their newborn daughter to fans with her first photo as well as revealing her adorable name.

Jack P Sheperd and wife Hanni Treweek have welcomed their first child together. Picture: Instagram

"Constance Ita Shepherd. Our beautiful baby girl has arrived, born peacefully at home, surrounded by love. 26.6.26," he wrote.

The announcement was quickly met with congratulations from friends, family and Jack's Coronation Street co-stars.

Sally Dynevor was among those sending her best wishes, commenting: "Oh wonderful so happy for you, what a beautiful name. Lots of love to you all xxxx."

The new parents first revealed they were expecting back in February with a Valentine's Day Instagram video.

The touching clip showed Jack and Hanni strolling through the grounds of a country house as the actor lovingly cradled and kissed her growing baby bump.

Alongside the video, Hanni wrote: "We’ve been keeping a secret…June 2026. Thank you so much to the dream team who made this so special for us."

While this is Jack and Hanni's first child together, the actor is already a father to three children from previous relationships.

He shares daughter Nyla Rae, 17, and son Reuben, 12, with former fiancée Lauren Shippey, as well as son Greyson, 15, with ex-partner Sammy Milewski.

Jack and Lauren were childhood sweethearts, having been together since they were 14 years old, and were previously engaged.

Their relationship came under intense public scrutiny in 2010 after Jack fathered Greyson with sales executive Sammy.

Lauren subsequently ended their relationship, although the pair later reconciled and Jack proposed again after issuing a public apology.

They eventually separated for good in 2017 after 15 years together.

Jack's romance with Hanni began in 2017 after the pair met behind the scenes at Coronation Street, where she worked in the soap's press office.

Jack has portrayed David Platt since joining the ITV drama in 2000 at the age of 12.

Hanni later became one of the programme's storyline writers, earning credits across 535 episodes before leaving the soap to pursue a career as a fashion influencer.

Hanni and Jack married in July 2025 in Manchester Cathedral surrounded by family and Coronation Street stars including Samia Longchambon, Jane Danson and Georgia Taylor.

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