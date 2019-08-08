Jade Goody documentary leaves viewers in tears as heartbreaking past is revealed by mum Jackiey

8 August 2019, 07:27 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 07:45

Jade Goody's documentary aired last night
Jade Goody's documentary aired last night. Picture: Getty Images/Channel 4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain was aired on Channel 4 last night.

Jade Goody’s documentary The Reality Star Who Changed Britain had Channel 4 viewers in tears last night as it explored the early life of the iconic Big Brother contestant.

The first of the three-part series saw Jade's journey from a young child, all the way to her video application to the reality show and entrance into the house in 2002. 

But while Jade ended up in the final of Big Brother after winning over the public, fans were moved when her mum Jackiey Budden spoken openly about the late star’s tough upbringing. 

Revealing her own drug addiction as a young mother, Jackiey insisted that Jade didn't go on Big Brother to get famous, but to "get away from her" and “get her childhood back”.

Jackiey then went on to explain how her daughter was ironing, cooking and even "rolling her spliffs when she was just five years old".

Read More: Davina McCall reveals moment she knew Jade Goody's life 'was ruined' by CBB stint in new documentary

She said: "Jade was MY mum. At five years old Jade was ironing and changing plugs, there was no one helping us, no social services."

In a powerful interview with Jade from when she was younger, the star also confessed she spotted her dad injecting drugs in front of her at a young age.

While speaking about his ex, Jeff Brazier - who Jade shares two sons with - explained she had “a lot of layers” thanks to her difficult past. 

"I was absolutely fascinated by what had created Jade," he said. "All I could see in her was that there was quality in her and that she couldn't see it.

Read More: Jade Goody’s mum reveals emotional moment she said final goodbye to her son

"She had a lot of layers to her. That part of her that pretended not to be intelligent was a survival mechanism."

And many viewers admitted they were crying while watching, as one wrote on Twitter: “Watching Jade Goody documentary on 4 tonight, already crying. #JadeGoody” 

Another said: "#JadeGoody she was taken too soon. This documentary is well presented. Really upsetting."

“This is tough to watch actually getting emotional! #JadeGoody,” wrote a third. 

A fourth added: “This is so sad to watch. Such a vulnerable young women.”

Jade was just 27 years old when she died after a battle with cervical cancer in 2009 and left behind two sons, Bobby, now 16, and Freddie, 14.

