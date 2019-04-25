What time is the James Bond 25 announcement today and where can I watch it?

Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux starred in the last Bond movie, Spectre. Picture: Getty

News on the highly-anticipated new James Bond movie is meant to drop later today, with the announcement taking place at an iconic Bond location. Here's the lowdown...

It's been four years since the release of the last Bond movie, Spectre, which starred Daniel Craig as 007 and saw Léa Seydoux's debut as Bond girl, Madeleine.

Now, it is expected that news about Bond 25 will be announced later today, at an iconic location with all the cast.

Here's what we know so far - including what to expect from the announcement, who will be attending the event and how to watch it...

What time will the Bond 25 announcement be made?

Cast members of the 25th James Bond movie will be giving key details about the new film later today.

The event is due to kick off at 13.10 BST, and is rumoured to take place at an iconic Bond location.

How can I watch the new Bond movie announcement?

Good news for fans - the Bond 25 announcement will be streamed on social media.

You can watch the announcement online on the official Bond accounts.

Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/OwfjrRYZQd — James Bond (@007) April 24, 2019

When is Bond 25 released?

The film was initially meant to be released in cinemas on 25th October, 2019, but due to a number of factors, the date got pushed back.

Details about the new film have been quite scarce, but it the new Bond is anticipated to drop in April 2020.

Here's hoping an official release date will be revealed later today!

Who's in the new James Bond cast?

Although Craig has been quite vocal about wanting to quit the franchise, it was confirmed last year that Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as 007.

Daniel Craig has played Bond in the last four films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The rest of the cast of the 2020 film has yet to be revealed, but we're expecting to see the return of Bond's love interest Madeleine (played by the talented Léa Seydoux), Ben Wishaw's Q, and Naomi Harris as Moneypenny.

In summer last year, Danny Boyle sensationally quit as director of the new Bond film. Picture: Getty

Who's directing the new Bond film?

It's fair to say that the new Bond film has been a little...controversial.

Danny Boyle - director of Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and The Beach - was given the task of directing the new Bond film, but in August 2018, it was announced that Boyle had sensationally quit, after personal difference with Daniel Craig.

According to the official announcement, the director clashed with Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Craig.

Following Boyle's departure, Cary Joji Fukunaga was hired to take over. He's directed titles including HBO series True Detective and Netflix's Maniac.

Who's written the Bond 2020 movie?

Over the years, a number of writers have contributed to the Bond movie scripts.

Most recent rumours indicate that Phoebe Waller-Bridge - who wrote Fleabag and Killing Eve - had been enlisted to "liven up" the script.

Writer John Hodge left the same time Boyle quit, leaving Neal Purvis and Robert Wade on the project, who have been involved in every film since The World is Not Enough (1999).