James Lock dating history revealed: Who are his ex-girlfriends including Yazmin Oukhellou and Danielle Armstrong

Find out everything about James Lock's dating history. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

James Lock has had a few public romances with the likes of Danielle Armstrong and Yazmin Oukhellou.

James Lock is on the hunt for a new girlfriend on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating.

So, as we get to know more about the TOWIE star on the E4 show, let's find out more about his dating history...

Who are James Lock’s ex girlfriends?

Ellie Mackenzie

James sparked rumours he was dating friend of TOWIE Ellie Mackenzie after the pair were spotted passionately kissing on a steamy date last year.

Ellie is a friend of many of the TOWIE cast and her mum, Karen Mackenzie, owns the No1 Bootcamp, which operates in Norwich and Ibiza.

While the pair enjoyed a brief fling, James later denied they were an item as he told DailyMail in October last year: “It was a nothing thing, it was never going to be anything serious. She’s not someone I was seeing, she’s not my girlfriend, everyone was saying ‘James’ new girlfriend,’ she’s not my new girlfriend. It was something casual.

“There won’t be a second date, I won’t be pursuing her. She’s not a bit of me. I’ve been getting it in the ear from my mum saying she’s not for me!”

Yazmin Oukhellou

James Lock’s most recent serious ex girlfriend is his former co-star Yazmin Oukhellou after the pair got together in 2017.

The former couple dated for two years before calling time on their romance in July 2019 following a turbulent few months.

James Lock and Yazmin Oukhello. Picture: PA Images

Their fiery relationship was captured on TOWIE, with Yaz, 27, accusing James of lying to her while they were on holiday.

She said on TOWIE at the time: “To cut a long story short it was 4am and he wasn't with me in bed. He was in a room with two boys he met around the pool and three girls.”

James later denied this, telling Georgia Kousoulou: “I didn't cheat. What happened is I've just gone out and I've put myself into situations that I shouldn't have been in.”

Despite the pair seemingly ending on bad terms, James has since told us he still has love for his exes.

Speaking ahead of his Celebs Go Dating appearance, he told us: “All my exes are all great girls. Everyone I’ve been with have all been good people, I’m not just saying that but for whatever reason it hasn’t worked out.

“I’m not a bad guy but sometimes people just don’t work. People fall out of love, I’ve got love for my exes but I’m not in love with them. It’s just one of them things but I’ve always been respectful, I’ve always been a gentleman and that’s the main thing. I have no animosity towards anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Danielle Armstrong

Danielle Armstrong began dating James Lock back in 2014, and they pair embarked on a very turbulent two year relationship.

Danielle Armstrong and James Lock. Picture: PA Images

Just months after they started dating, James was hit by cheating allegations.

The TOWIE star then came clean and admitted he was unfaithful at the start of their romance, and Danielle agreed to give things another go.

The pair hit a particularly rocky patch in 2015 when Danielle broke up with Lockie just as he was about to pop the question in Marbella.

But after they got back together again, Danielle took to Twitter less than a year later to announce the news of their final split.

She wrote: “She loved him and he loved her but it wasn’t that simple.”

Danielle later moved on with footballer Danny Spiller, but the pair split last year and she is now expecting a baby with boyfriend and ‘best friend’ Tom.

