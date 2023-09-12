My Mum Your Dad: How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will?

By Hope Wilson

What does Janey do for a living, how old is she and who is her son? Here is everything you need to know about Janey from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the mother-son pairs in the show are Janey and Will. With Janey hoping to find a romantic relationship, will she be successful?

How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will? Here's everything you need to know.

How old is My Mum Your Dad Janey?

Janey is 47-years-old and from West Sussex.

Describing her dating life in her 20s, Janey said: "I’ve matured and what I used to go for I know is not right for me now. It sounds cliché but it’s not about the looks and material things, it’s so irrelevant.

"Now I’m looking for a best friend that I fancy!"

What is My Mum Your Dad Janey's job?

Janey is a singer and recruitment manager.

She has spoken about how her job may impact how people view her, explaining:

"I think people might get me wrong at first. I’m aware I might be judged on how outgoing I might be, and the fact my job is performing.

"In reality, I could be the most sensitive person there. And I’m emotional. I’m excited to meet someone that sees that side of me."

Who is My Mum Your Dad Janey's son Will?

Janey's son Will is a student from West Sussex who was 19-years-old at the time of filming.

Will has spoken about why he nominated his mum for the show, saying: "It’s getting a bit desperate now! We need a good chance of getting her to find someone.

"If it takes me to get involved, then that’s apparently how dire things have got!"

What is My Mum Your Dad Janey's dating history?

Janey has opened up about her dating history, saying: "William would say tragic! I’d say varied."

"I’ve been set up with friends in the past, I’ve had blind dates, I’ve been on every internet dating site. I did all the apps, I’ve exhausted them all!"

