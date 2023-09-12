My Mum Your Dad: How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will?

12 September 2023, 20:30

Mother emotional over bad experiences on upcoming show My Mum Your Dad

By Hope Wilson

What does Janey do for a living, how old is she and who is her son? Here is everything you need to know about Janey from My Mum Your Dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the mother-son pairs in the show are Janey and Will. With Janey hoping to find a romantic relationship, will she be successful?

How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will? Here's everything you need to know.

Single parents are looking for love on My Mum Your Dad
Single parents are looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Janey?

Janey is 47-years-old and from West Sussex.

Describing her dating life in her 20s, Janey said: "I’ve matured and what I used to go for I know is not right for me now. It sounds cliché but it’s not about the looks and material things, it’s so irrelevant.

"Now I’m looking for a best friend that I fancy!"

Janey is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad
Janey is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Janey's job?

Janey is a singer and recruitment manager.

She has spoken about how her job may impact how people view her, explaining:

"I think people might get me wrong at first. I’m aware I might be judged on how outgoing I might be, and the fact my job is performing.

"In reality, I could be the most sensitive person there. And I’m emotional. I’m excited to meet someone that sees that side of me."

Janey and her son Will appear on My Mum Your Dad
Janey and her son Will appear on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Who is My Mum Your Dad Janey's son Will?

Janey's son Will is a student from West Sussex who was 19-years-old at the time of filming.

Will has spoken about why he nominated his mum for the show, saying: "It’s getting a bit desperate now! We need a good chance of getting her to find someone.

"If it takes me to get involved, then that’s apparently how dire things have got!"

Will nominated his mum for My Mum Your Dad
Will nominated his mum for My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Janey's dating history?

Janey has opened up about her dating history, saying: "William would say tragic! I’d say varied."

"I’ve been set up with friends in the past, I’ve had blind dates, I’ve been on every internet dating site. I did all the apps, I’ve exhausted them all!"

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Adam Thomas is smitten with his wife Caroline and their two children

Adam Thomas wife and children: A look inside his beautiful family life

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

What illness does Adam Thomas have? Actor reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle
Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows

Widower Roger became visibly emotional on his first date with Caroline.

My Mum Your Dad viewers left in tears over Roger's heartbreaking admission

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

Trending on Heart

Retirees are set to receive the boost under the government’s triple lock policy.

What is a triple lock pension? Your simple explanation to the new state pension changes

Money

B&M will take on 51 of Wilko's 400 stores.

Is B&M taking over Wilko and what stores have they bought?

Shopping

Young girl holding up autumn leaf in the sunlight alongside a picture of pumpkins

When is the first day of autumn 2023 and what is the autumn equinox?

Weather

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

My Mum Your Dad contestants revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

Paul and his daughter Mazey are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Paul, what is his job and who is his daughter Mazey?

Monique and her daughter Taiya are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Monique, what is her job and who is her daughter Taiya?

Clayton and Christian will be taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Clayton, what is his job and who is his son Christian?

Caroline and her daughter Karli are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli?

Natalie and her son Kaliel are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Natalie, what is her job and who is her son Kaliel?

Elliot is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Elliott, what is his job and who is his son Zachary?

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life: Ex-husband, split and new boyfriend revealed

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed