Jason Gardiner QUITS Dancing On Ice after 13 years on the show

Jason has left the show. Picture: ITV/Instagram

The Aussie judge has been on the show, bar one series, since 2006.

Jason Gardiner has just announced that's he won't be returning for the next series of Dancing on Ice.

The 47-year-old TV judge has had a rocky journey on the ITV2 show, but it looks as if he's now left for good.

In an IGTV video posted on his Instagram account earlier today, he explained his decision and why he decided to leave.

He said: "I know there has been a lot of speculation about me and the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice. I wanted to set the record straight, I've been an original judge since 2006.

"I've done every series except one, when I was replaced by my good friend and dance sister Louis Spence in 2012.

"The show had been off air for four years and when it was revived I was the only original judge to return.

"The past two series has seen new additions to the panel with the brilliant Ashley Banjo and the legends [Jayne] Torvill and [Christopher] Dean.

"I have absolutely loved sharing the panel with them.

"After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on the back burner for a while."

Jason pictured with the 2019 Dancing on Ice panel. Picture: Getty

Jason continued to explain and thank his fans who have stuck by his through his controversies: "To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we've gone through some controversies and I'm grateful you got my unique judging style and honesty.

"It's because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.

"Holly [Willoughby], Phil [Schofield], Jane and Chris we created something we can be really proud of after the ice has finally thawed.

"We've had a lot of laughs, trials and tribulations and I have absolutely loved working with all of you."

"To the unsung heroes, the pros and coaches, including Karen Barber, without your hard work, dedication, courage, we would never have had the success we've had, I salute and applaud you."

Jason went on to tell his 30,000 followers that he will be debuting his one-man show in January and February next year, called 'In The Closet'.

The choreographer made headlines earlier this year after he seriously clashed with Gemma Collins when she was a contestant on the show.

She branded Jason a "bully", but he defended his comments.