Jean Fergusson dead: Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine star passes away aged 74

15 November 2019, 11:33 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 12:01

Jean Fergusson has died aged 74
Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Stars have paid tribute after it was announced Corrie actress Jean Fergusson has passed away at the age of 74.

Jean Fergusson played the role of Marina in Last of the Summer Wine for 25 years, appearing in the sitcom from 1985 until it was discontinued in 2010.

She was also known for her role as Dorothy Hoyle in ITV soap Coronation Street which she played from 2010 to 2011.

Sadly, her agent has now revealed she has passed away, however the cause of death is not yet known.

Following the news, stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

Allo Allo’s Vicki Michelle wrote on Twitter: "Shocked & saddened to hear Jean Fergusson has passed Lovely lady, fabulous actress.

Jean starred on Last Of The Summer Wine for 25 years
Picture: Getty Images

"Saw her Sunday at #SuPollard’s birthday, said she wasn’t feeling well. @benstockbiz and I planned to take her out next week. Can’t believe she’s gone."

Read More: TV presenter discovers she has life-threatening cyst after viewer spotted lump during show

Actor Nigel Ellacott wrote: "So very sad to hear that Jean Fergusson has passed. I’ve known Jean since I was fifteen from her Swansea Rep days- a wonderful actress, a glorious lady and a friend who will be sadly missed."

"Bless you Jean x"

Friend Ben Stock added: "Like many friends, I’m so sad at the passing of dear Jean Fergusson. Always the first to book tickets, she was such a supportive friend. I will miss her and the fabulous lunches at The Grove."

As well as starring on iconic TV shows, Jean also performed stage.

For her role as comedian Hylda Baker in ‘She Knows You Know!’, the star was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Entertainment in 1998.

She also starred in a touring version of 'Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners'.

