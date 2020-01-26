Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are 'back in love' after 'at least five dates and a secret tryst'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Could the re-coupling we've all wanted actually happen after all?

It's been reported Hollywood duo Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went on 'at least five' dates before their very public meeting at the SAG Awards last week.

The divorced couple, who famously split in 2005, have allegedly met up a number of times in recent weeks, including a 'secret tryst at Jennifer’s Bel Air Mansion over Christmas.

The revelation comes after Jen's BFF and ex Friends star Courteney Cox fuelled reconciliation rumours by liking a tweet claiming the former couple still love each other.

Courteney also 'liked' a number of posts about the former couple's rendezvous from popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Getty

A source close to Jen, 50, told The Mirror: “I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.

“It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on.”

Another insider close to Brad revealed: “They have reignited their romance and I haven’t seen either of them this happy in years.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split in 2005. Picture: Getty

Fans went wild when the pair were pictured holding hands at the SAG awards last week. Brad was heard mouthing the words “Oh, wow” as he stopped to watch Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage after scooping the prize for outstanding female in a drama series for The Morning Show.

And after bumping into each other Jen put a hand on his chest while he held her wrist.

Jennifer Aniston with BFF Courteney Cox. Picture: Getty

The Friends star, 50, was seen laughing at clapping when the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, 56, made a jibe about his marriage and current single status while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor.

Of the reunion, Jen said: “It just feels like a really fun night to cheer each other on. We’ve all grown up together, we really have."

Of the fuss, Brad added “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naive and I’m gonna stay that way.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston look delighted to see each other. Picture: Getty

Social media went into a frenzy after the awards ceremony with many speculating about a permanent reunion.

One person tweeted: "Don’t let go this time, Brad!!!!!!!"

Another added: "Me: Brad and Jen are mature adults who can be friends without the world freaking out every time they're in the same room together ok?" Me after seeing The Photo: do we call them Braniston or Anipitt?"

But now it's looking like the speculation might actualy become reality.