Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

5 March 2026, 13:33

Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.
Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five. Picture: Getty/Amazon

By Claire Blackmore

Tragedy has struck Diddly Squat Farm once again – and Jeremy Clarkson has revealed it's all been captured on camera for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson has hinted at a heartbreaking storyline that will play out during series five of Clarkson's Farm.

The team at Diddly Squat have faced adversity in recent years, with cast member Gerald Cooper battling prostate cancer, a devastating outbreak of TB, and plenty of farming mishaps and financial strain.

And now the broadcaster-turned-farmer, 65, has revealed the latest instalment will feature yet another tragic twist for the farm when it airs this May.

Speaking about the drama set to unfold during the fifth chapter of his rural life in Chadlington, West Oxfordshire, he explained that none of it was planned and he never knows how things will end.

Series five of Clarkson's Farm is expected to air this May.
Series five of Clarkson's Farm is expected to air this May. Picture: Prime Video

The former Top Gear presenter told the My Week in Cars podcast: "There is no script to this TV show, people always go it’s staged but the pigs dying, Gerard’s cancer – you can’t stage any of it.

"We’ve got a donkey that’s desperately ill at the moment, we’ve all got our fingers crossed that it makes it but I don’t know, I can’t write a script saying ‘then it got better’ because you don’t know what the donkey’s going to do.

"So you have to be ready to go – but you do spend an awful lot of time sitting around doom scrolling on your phone waiting for the weather to get better or for animals to do something."

In early March, Jeremy introduced a new donkey to Diddly Squat Farm called 'New Ben', sharing a sweet snap of the animal with fans on Instagram.

Ben is thought to have replaced a previous donkey, also called Ben, who regularly appeared on social media alongside his companion Bill.

It's not clear whether Ben is the poorly donkey in question but fans will only have two months to wait until the fresh episodes begin rolling to discover what happens to the sick animal.

Meanwhile, Jeremy revealed that production on series six of the Prime Video show has been stop-start due to ever-changing British weather.

Talking about the difficulties of torrential rain and cold climates when working as a farmer, he explained in his Sunday Times column: "There’s no filming happening on the farm at the moment, or farming.

"It hasn’t stopped raining since the beginning of the year, so I can’t plant anything, and I can’t do anything with my cows either because we are still locked down by TB."

Now spring is upon us, it seems the farming (and filming) can re-start, as Jeremy recently explained: "There’s either a little crew [here all the time] or a great big crew and I think it’s the great big crew back here tomorrow."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',

Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"
Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time

One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall

Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time

Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death: “I have such strong feelings around it”

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.

Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

Celebrities

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed

Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design

BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

Music