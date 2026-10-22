Jeremy Clarkson swapping Diddly Squat Farm for spot on major reality TV show

22 October 2026, 12:27

Jeremy Clarkson could be swapping the farm for the jungle this November
Jeremy Clarkson could be swapping the farm for the jungle this November. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Clarkson's Farm star is said to be preparing for another venture into reality TV.

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Jeremy Clarkson is no stranger to big TV shows thanks to his experience with Top Gear, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and of course, Clarkson's Farm.

But it seems the presenter and farmer has just one more big job in him as he's rumoured to be hitting the line-up of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026.

With Ant and Dec's famous jungle show set to start soon, reports of who is and isn't going into the outback are at an all-time high and Jeremy, 66, has become a popular choice.

The journalist has not commented on the suggestions yet, as he would be under strict oath not to reveal himself, but has in the past admitted he would love to go on the show.

Jeremy Clarkson had another successful year with Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson had another successful year with Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Jeremy Clarkson/Instagram

Talking on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2019, Jeremy said "never say never" when it comes to these offers, especially if big money is involved.

He said: "If you’re down the line and somebody said, ‘Here’s a hundred thousand pounds to go and eat some maggots,’ count me in! Yes, I’d go and do it.

"When we’re old, and in the way, you can’t say. Never say never to that."

We're just weeks away from the I'm A Celebrity start date and there's plenty of huge showbiz stars rumoured to be joining.

Jeremy Clarkson's name comes up every year during I'm A Celebrity season
Jeremy Clarkson's name comes up every year during I'm A Celebrity season. Picture: Getty

Alongside Jeremy, Wayne Rooney, Love Island's Chloe Burrows, Jesy Nelson and Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson are all said to be ready to head to Australia.

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, actress Joanna Page and Olympic ice skated Christopher Dean are also strong contenders for this year's show.

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