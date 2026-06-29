Jeremy Clarkson confirms return of "exciting new format" TV show after cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson has signed up for two more TV shows with ITV. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

ITV is welcoming back Jeremy Clarkson to their programming schedule with two shows confirmed.

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Jeremy Clarkson recently revealed on his popular Prime Video TV show Clarkson's Farm that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Now, months on, and after treatment, the former Top Gear host has not only confirmed he's much better after catching his cancer early, but that he's got two new programmes coming up with ITV.

Despite generally being a busy man on his Diddly Squat Farm, Jeremy will be taking time out from ploughing his fields to return to his seat on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire as well as spin off show Millionaire Hot Seat.

Commissioned for brand new episodes by ITV, commissioner Katie Rawcliffe said in a statement: "The Millionaire brand continues to deliver for ITV audiences and Millionaire Hot Seat has brought an exciting new energy to the format.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has signed up Jeremy Clarkson for anoher series. Picture: ITV

"The combination of Jeremy Clarkson’s hosting and the high-pressure gameplay has proved a winning formula, so we’re delighted to be bringing both Millionaire Hot Seat and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back for more episodes."

Both new shows will be filmed later in 2026 with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will continue with its normal format that viewers have grown to love over the decades while Millionaire Hot Seat was first introduced in 2025.

The TV programme is a high pressure game where six contestants compete against one another as well as the clock.

They must think tactfully and answer the questions, with only the person in front of Jeremy able to climb the Million Pound Money Ladder.

Despite a tough start to the year with his cancer diagnosis, Jeremy's career seems to be flying as he's also confirmed Clarkson's Farm will be back for season six in 2027.

The TV favourite revealed in a recent interview that he was in remission after a test two months ago showed no indication of cancer.

He wrote in the Sunday Times: "I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man.

"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble."

Jeremy has used his social media accounts to encourage men to go get tested early to catch any signs of prostate caner early.

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