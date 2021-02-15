Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant walked away with £16,000, but it was a long journey for viewers and an exhausted Jeremy Clarkson.

Tom Young was one of the latest contestants to take part in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire this weekend.

And while he ended up walking away with £16,000, his appearance on the show left viewers and host Jeremy Clarkson exhausted.

So much so that when Tom left with his cash prize, Jeremy couldn't help making a savage comment.

Tom Young fell victim to Jeremy Clarkson's brutal comment. Picture: ITV

After failing to answer the £32,000 question correctly, Jeremy said: "I won't take up any more of your time. That's wrong..."

He added: "No matter, you came, you saw, you made a mess of it.

"Erm, nevertheless, you are leaving with £16,000."

Jeremy Clarkson told the contestant 'you made a mess of it'. Picture: ITV

Viewers of the show branded Tom's time on the show 'painful' after he took too long to answer the questions.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Tom is very hard to watch #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

Tom walked away with £16,000 after failing to correctly answer the £32,000 question. Picture: ITV

Another posted: "The year is 2022 and this guy is still answering the questions on Millionaire #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

A third posted: "Probably for the best. Jeremy was ready to snap. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."

