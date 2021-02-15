Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant
15 February 2021, 10:36
The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant walked away with £16,000, but it was a long journey for viewers and an exhausted Jeremy Clarkson.
Tom Young was one of the latest contestants to take part in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire this weekend.
And while he ended up walking away with £16,000, his appearance on the show left viewers and host Jeremy Clarkson exhausted.
So much so that when Tom left with his cash prize, Jeremy couldn't help making a savage comment.
READ MORE: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear reveals what he will spend winnings on
After failing to answer the £32,000 question correctly, Jeremy said: "I won't take up any more of your time. That's wrong..."
He added: "No matter, you came, you saw, you made a mess of it.
"Erm, nevertheless, you are leaving with £16,000."
Viewers of the show branded Tom's time on the show 'painful' after he took too long to answer the questions.
One person wrote on Twitter: "Tom is very hard to watch #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."
Another posted: "The year is 2022 and this guy is still answering the questions on Millionaire #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."
A third posted: "Probably for the best. Jeremy was ready to snap. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire."
READ NOW: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant swears after loosing £15,000 on 'easy' question