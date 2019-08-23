Jeremy Kyle WILL be back with new show after shock axing, confirms ITV boss

Jeremy Kyle could be back on our screens very soon. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

ITV bosses have confirmed Jeremy Kyle is currently piloting a new show and said his series 'The Kyle Files' will be back.

Jeremy Kyle is now said to be piloting a brand new TV programme for ITV following the axing of his talk show earlier this year.

'The Jeremy Kyle Show’ has been a regular fixture on on ITV since 2005, but it was sensationally cancelled in May following the tragic suicide of former guest, Steven Dymond.

The 63-year-old took his own life just days after he failed a lie detector test on the show and is said to have been left devastated by allegations of infidelity.

Following the news, ITV immediately suspended filming and removed all past episodes from its catch-up website, before later confirming the show had been taken off-air for good.

Jeremy Kyle has landed a brand new show on ITV. Picture: ITV

But now it’s been revealed that 54-year-old Jeremy could be back on our screens sooner than expected, as ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo told Sky News that a new project with the presenter was being tested.

Not only that, but it was also confirmed that his investigative series 'The Kyle Files' will definitely return in 2020.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Kevin was asked whether Jeremy would return to morning television, to which he replied: "No, I doubt he will [return to the same slot].

"I can't imagine what we would do. I have spoken to him about it, of course, and I think he feels as well that whatever he does next, it shouldn't be in that 9.30am slot.

"We have an ongoing commitment to The Kyle Files which is his style of journo thing which will be ready next year sometime.”

Teasing the new show, he continued: "We are piloting something with him and we will just have to have a look because he is a consummate broadcaster and it would be absolutely wrong to apportion blame of the show against the presenter of it.

"We don't hold him in any bad way. We will look to find another show with him but I think it is unlikely it will go in the same slot."

This comes after it was revealed that an extra long version of This Morning is set to fill the 9.25am to 10.30am gap left by Jeremy Kyle.

At the moment, Judge Rinder is temporarily being shown, but now bosses are planning a huge scheduling shake up to make morning TV “more of a live event”

According to The Mirror, there will be 30 minutes of news starting at 6am before the newsreaders hand the reins to Piers Morgan, 54, and Susanna Reid, 48, on Good Morning Britain.

Lorraine Kelly's chat show 'Lorraine' usually starts at 8.30am, but it’s set to air later than it’s normal slot from 9-10am, and she will then hand over to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for an extra long version of This Morning.

A proposal submitted to an ITV focus group - reportedly seen by The Mirror - says the new schedule will feature more viewer interaction with “funny letters and emails”.

It says: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.”

It adds: “The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”

But while sources have said Holly and Phillip are the "natural number one choice" to fill the gap, another ITV insider confirmed bosses are "looking at different ideas" and no decisions have been made.