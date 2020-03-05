Who is Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten, what is her job and where is she now?

Jessica Batten was one of the standout contestants on hit Netflix dating show Love Is Blind - here's everything you need to know about her.

Love Is Blind has taken the world by storm, and the Netflix dating show returns today for a one-off reunion special.

One of the standout contestants of the series was Jessica Batten - who was famously involved in a love triangle with Matt Barnett and Mark Cuevas in the pods, but she ended up getting engaged to Mark before turning him down at the altar.

Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten? What's her age and job?

Jessica was 34 when she filmed Love Is Blind, and she works as a regional manager. She lived in Atlanta during the show, but has reportedly recently moved to Los Angeles.

Did Jessica and Mark get married?

Jessica decided to turn Mark down during the ceremony, despite him saying 'I do'.

What has Jessica said about Love Is Blind?

Jessica has since blasted the show, comparing it to 'psychological warfare'.

She said: “Yeah, I mean, I had to stay. I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that. My dog got sick too and almost died during the show. I had so much other stuff going on.”

However, show-runner Chris Coelen later told Metro.co.uk: “I know she gets a lot of vitriol on social media, but she could’ve walked away. She definitely could have. I feel like she was very confused and very conflicted.

“If they got engaged, they knew there would be a wedding day that was set four weeks from their engagement. If they showed up at the wedding or didn’t show up—all of that was their decision."

When is the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix?

The reunion is available to stream on Netflix now.

