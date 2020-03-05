Who is Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten, what is her job and where is she now?

5 March 2020, 16:03

Everything you need to know about Love Is Blind's Jessica
Everything you need to know about Love Is Blind's Jessica. Picture: Netflix

Jessica Batten was one of the standout contestants on hit Netflix dating show Love Is Blind - here's everything you need to know about her.

Love Is Blind has taken the world by storm, and the Netflix dating show returns today for a one-off reunion special.

One of the standout contestants of the series was Jessica Batten - who was famously involved in a love triangle with Matt Barnett and Mark Cuevas in the pods, but she ended up getting engaged to Mark before turning him down at the altar.

Read more: Is Love Is Blind coming to the UK and will there be a season 2?

Here's everything you need to know about her.

Jessica rose to fame on his Netflix dating show Love Is Blind
Jessica rose to fame on his Netflix dating show Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Who is Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten? What's her age and job?

Jessica was 34 when she filmed Love Is Blind, and she works as a regional manager. She lived in Atlanta during the show, but has reportedly recently moved to Los Angeles.

Read more: Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020

Did Jessica and Mark get married?

Jessica decided to turn Mark down during the ceremony, despite him saying 'I do'.

What has Jessica said about Love Is Blind?

Jessica has since blasted the show, comparing it to 'psychological warfare'.

She said: “Yeah, I mean, I had to stay. I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that. My dog got sick too and almost died during the show. I had so much other stuff going on.”

However, show-runner Chris Coelen later told Metro.co.uk: “I know she gets a lot of vitriol on social media, but she could’ve walked away. She definitely could have. I feel like she was very confused and very conflicted.

“If they got engaged, they knew there would be a wedding day that was set four weeks from their engagement. If they showed up at the wedding or didn’t show up—all of that was their decision."

When is the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix?

The reunion is available to stream on Netflix now.

NOW READ:

Love Is Blind cast Instagram handles: Lauren, Cameron, Mark, Jessica and more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The explosive one-off episode has landed on Netflix.

When is the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix and how can I watch it in the UK?
Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?
Giannina got together with Damian on Love Is Blind

Who is Love Is Blind's Giannina 'Gigi' Gibelli, what is her job and is she still with Damian Powers?
Where are the cast of Love Is Blind now?

Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020
Love Is Blind might be coming to the UK

Is Love Is Blind coming to the UK and will there be a season 2?

Trending on Heart

The coronavirus death toll has risen to over 3,000 worldwide.

Coronavirus facts and myths: What you really need to know about the outbreak

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Tyson Fury and his family

Who is Tyson Fury’s wife Paris, how many children does he have, and what is his net worth?

Celebrities

It's now easier than ever to eat vegan at chain restaurants

How to eat vegan on the UK high street: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

Food & Health

Martin Lewis has spoken out on holiday-booking amid Coronavirus fears

Martin Lewis on whether you should book a holiday amid Coronavirus fears

Travel