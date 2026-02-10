Jesy Nelson documentary release date, how to watch, episodes and more revealed

10 February 2026, 15:01

Jesy Nelson is launching her documentary on life after Little Mix and motherhood this week
Jesy Nelson is launching her documentary on life after Little Mix and motherhood this week. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

When is the Jesy Nelson's documentary coming out? And how can we watch it? Here are all the details on the episodes as she talks all on life after Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson is returning to our TV screens in another tell-all documentary but this time, she's talking about her life after quitting Little Mix.

Exiting the band in 2020, the singer has filmed a new series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, set to be released this week. It will take a deeper look at her career in music, her journey into motherhood and of course, her tough experiences with pregnancy and the arrival of her twin girls.

Jesy, aged 34, confirmed at the beginning of 2026 that her baby girls, Ocean and Story, were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare, progressive genetic condition causing severe muscle weakness.

Sharing her journey on camera, along with how she adjusted to life without Little Mix, here's everything you need to know about her new documentary from when it's released, how many episodes there are and how long it's on for.

Jesy Nelson become the proud mum of twin daughters Ocean and Story in 2025
Jesy Nelson become the proud mum of twin daughters Ocean and Story in 2025. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

When is Jesy Nelson's documentary coming out?

The mum-of-two's documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, will be available to stream on Friday 13th February.

Speaking about why she did the documentary, Jesy says in the trailer: "I'm just at a place in my life where I feel like I'm ready to let people in again. This is a whole new chapter of my life. I feel like now I'm ready to tell my side of the story."

Where can you watch Jesy Nelson's new documentary?

The former Little Mixer is releasing her documentary on Amazon Prime Video. For those who already have the TV subscription this will be included in your package.

Otherwise you will need to sign up for the Amazon Prime membership which is £8.99 a month which comes with other bonuses too.

How many episodes of Jesy Nelson's documentary are there?

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix is a full six episodes with the whole series being dropped in one go.

Specific run times of each episode hasn't been confirmed but will be revealed on the release date.

What is Jesy Nelson's documentary about?

The documentary centres around her pregnancy journey and early months as a mum to her twin girls.

During filming for the documentary, Jesy was diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome which saw her undergo an operation and complicated pregnancy after that.

An unfiltered look at her life from the past year, she also takes us on a reflection on her time on The X Factor and Little Mix.

Jesy's former fiancé Zion Foster also features in the documentary.

