What time is Joanna Dennehy: Serial Killer on ITV tonight and what is the Susanna Reid documentary about?

Serial Killer Joanna Dennehy was sentenced to life after killing three men in the Peterborough area. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/Press Association Images

Good Morning Britain host, Susanna Reid, has created a new true crime documentary about Peterborough ditch killer, Joanna Dennehy.

In 2013, a series of murders took place just outside of Peterborough. All the victims were male and died from stab wounds.

Now, television presenter and journalist, Susanna Reid, is launching a new episode of her Serial Killers documentary series on ITV about Joanna Dennehy.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest episode - including what time it's on, who Joanna Dennehy is, and what happened in the Peterborough ditch murders.

What time is Susanna Reid's documentary on tonight?

Joanna Dennehy: Serial Killer airs on ITV tonight (Thursday, 18th April, 2019) at 9pm.

Joanna fatally stabbed all three of her victims in the Peterborough ditch murders. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/Press Association Images

What happened during the Peterborough ditch murders?

In March 2013, a series of murders were carried out in the Cambridgeshire area.

All of the victims were male, and their bodies were discovered in ditches just outside of Peterborough.

How many victims did Joanna kill?

Dennehy killed a total of three men during her killing spree.

Polish national Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, met Joanna just a few days before she killed him. He was sent suggestive messages by Dennehy and met her at a property in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, presumably to have sex. It's unclear whether he was leaving or entering the Peterborough maisonette, but he was brutally stabbed in the heart with a pocket knife, before his body was stored in a wheelie bin. Joanna reportedly smirked as she showed a teenage girl Lukasz's body.

Dennehy's housemate and Falklands veteran John Chapman, 56, was reportedly high on drugs and had been drinking, and was "at the mercy" of Dennehy as she stabbed him to death.

It was after Champan's death that Dennehy contacted her accomplice, Gary Richards. She told him: "Oops, I've done it again". The bodies of her victims were then transported to a ditch outside of Peterborough by Dennehy, Richards, and Richards' friend, Leslie Layton.

That same day, Joanna murdered her third victim, Kevin Lee. The married father-of-two had been Joanna's landlord and lover. His corpse was dressed in a black sequin dress and arranged in a sexual pose, before it was dumped on a roadside.

During the trial, Justice Spencer addressed Dennehy, saying: "The way in which his body was dumped was part of the playing out of your sexual and sadistic motivation."

Bizarrely, Joanna drove 140 miles away to Hereford and attempted to kill two other men - Robin Bereza and John Rogers - but they survived.

Among Joanna's victims were Lukasz Slaboszewski (left) and John Chapman (right). Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/Press Association Images

When was Joanna Dennehy arrested?

After a nationwide manhunt, serial killer Joanna Dennehy was arrested in Hereford.

Joanna and her accomplices had stopped at a service station, and police used CCTV footage in order to track the killer's car.

Soon after Joanna's arrest, she was addressed as a psychiatric risk and was taken to a mental health unit.

What happened during her trial and how long is her sentence?

Presiding over the case at the Old Bailey, Justice Spencer said: "Within the space of ten days you murdered three men in cold blood. Although you pleaded guilty, you've made it quite clear you have no remorse."

He added: "You are a cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative serial killer."

Dennehy had also sent the judge a letter stating that she was not sorry for carrying out the murders. She had also told a psychiatrist: "I killed to see how I would feel, to see if I was as cold as I thought I was, then it got more-ish."

Justice Spencer sentenced Dennehy to life imprisonment. During her sentencing, Joanna was reportedly laughing and smirking.

Along with Rosemary West and Myra Hindley (now deceased), Joanna is one of three women in English history to be told she many never be released from prison.