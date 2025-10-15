Joe Thomas breaks silence on Inbetweeners reboot and hints at hilarious new plot

Actor Joe Thomas teased a potential storyline for upcoming The Inbetweeners reboot, reportedly set for 2026.

15 October 2025, 17:32 | Updated: 15 October 2025, 17:33

The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.
The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.

By Claire Blackmore

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas admitted he would 'love to spend time' with his former co-stars as rumours of a reboot swirl.

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas has broken his silence on rumours the hit E4 comedy is returning to TV in 2026.

Fans were thrilled to hear the hilarious series was set for a comeback after the show’s creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley announced some exciting news earlier this week.

On Monday, the writers revealed they had signed a fresh deal with production company Banijay, which suggested a revival was in the works for the socially awkward foursome, Jay, Simon, Will and Neil.

And now the British actor, 41, who plays hopeless romantic Simon Cooper, has teased fans with new information about the reboot in a brand new interview.

Simon Bird, Blake Harrison, James Buckley and Joe Thomas starred in the E4 comedy.
Simon Bird, Blake Harrison, James Buckley and Joe Thomas starred in the E4 comedy.

Speaking to The Sun about the successful show, which ran from 2008-2010, Joe said: "I feel enormously close to all those people and, obviously, I love spending time with them.

"If there was an opportunity to spend more time with them in any capacity, I'd love that… that's pretty much all I can say."

The original series followed the four misfits as they navigated teenage life, enduring unrequited love and embarking on often embarrassing adventures.

Now, in their late 30s and early 40s, Joe reassured fans the cast would still be up to their old tricks, just with an adult twist, adding: "The Inbetweeners is full of characters who are delusional to a large extent.

"When you get older, your delusions fall away, you look at life as it is. It means you get into less stupid situations I suppose, also the challenges get bigger; you can make larger mistakes when you get older."

The comedy series was followed by two smash-hit films.
The comedy series was followed by two smash-hit films.

Joe revealed he was still good friends with the actors who played the other three main characters, Simon Bird (Will McKenzie), James Buckley (Jay Cartwright) and Blake Harrison (Neil Sutherland).

Almost two decades on from the first episode, they remain in close contact, with Joe saying they would "jump at the chance" to work together again.

The statement from The Inbetweeners creators released earlier this week read: "It's incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends)."

Production company Banijay's chief executive, Patrick Holland, told The Sun he was "delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with them".

He continued: "They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new."

Joe remains close to his old co-stars.
Joe remains close to his old co-stars.

It was also revealed that the deal "unlocked the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV and stage".

Speaking about the gang during a recent podcast interview, he said: "We're all still around. We're all still in each other's lives. We all still like each other.

"And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it."

