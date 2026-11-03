Why you recognise the dog's voice from the John Lewis Christmas advert

John Lewis hired a famous TV comedian for the voice of their dog Pickles. Picture: John Lewis

By Zoe Adams

John Lewis's 2026 Christmas advert has officially dropped starring Dame Kristin Scott Thomas - but who is the voice of the toy dog Pickles?

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John Lewis has officially pressed the start button on Christmas 2026 as they unveil their beautiful 2026 Christmas advert.

Bringing another sentimental message with its three-minute promo, this year's advert is all about the art of "giving" as Dame Krisin Scott Thomas, who plays Grandma Gloria, explores what to get her two grandchildren.

Torn between money, the present she thinks they want, and creating memories, her character explores all the options on how to win over her family at Christmas. Eventually, she picks the best of them all, an experience they'll never forget.

With the soundtrack of Sam Fender covering the Rolling Stones song, 'You Can't Always Get What You Want', there's plenty to think about with the new John Lewis advert, including the famous voice behind toy dog Pickles.

John Lewis use the voice of dog Pickles to spread the message of good gift giving this Christmas. Picture: John Lewis

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas plays the grandma Gloria in the new Christmas advert from John Lewis. Picture: John Lewis

Who voices the toy dog in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

A key part in the newest festive advert from the giant retail store is the old wooden toy dog who encourages Gloria to go shopping for a better present.

And while many of us are focused on the hunt for the best gift, for some, you may recognise the voice of the dog as one of Britain's biggest comedy legends - Paul Whitehouse.

Aged 68, many Paul fans will remember him most from his roles in TV shows including Harry Enfield and Chums, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer.

He has also starred in many films including Harry Potter, Corpse Bride, Kevin and Perry Go Large and King of Thieves.

The John Lewis toy dog Pickles plays a pivotal role in the advert as he reminds everyone that we shouldn't "give up on giving".

The story begins with Kristin's Gloria preparing her home for her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, Maggie and Freddie.

Paul Whitehouse voices the dog of Pickles in the new John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: Getty

Gloria and Pickles | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2026

In an attempt to keep her youngest family members entertained, she pulls out her old toy box from the loft, featuring Pickles, who the children are less than impressed with.

Watching Gloria put money in their Christmas cards, Paul's cheeky and recognisable voice calls out: "You can do better than cash."

Eventually, she gifts her grandchildren a key to her office which she has transformed with disco balls, lights and music, creating beautiful memories with her family.

John Lewis are donating their profits from the advert sales to support charity Action for Children while Sam Fender is donating his song profits to Teenage Cancer Trust.

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