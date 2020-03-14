Judge Rinder hires Jeremy Kyle's security guard Big Steve

Jeremy Kyle's security guard, Big Steve, is working with Judge Rinder. Picture: Getty/Judge Rinder Facebook

Fans worried about the well-loved security guard, Big Steve, after ITV cancelled The Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019 following the death of a guest.

Often seen on-screen breaking up brawls on the talk show hosted by Jeremy Kyle, Big Steve secured off-screen work with ITV's Judge Rinder, after the talk show had been abruptly pulled off air after 14 years.

While Judge Rinder fans will not have seen him on on-screen, Big Steve and Judge Rinder appeared outside the ITV studio in Manchester on Friday, with the familiar man-of-muscle walking alongside the TV personality.

The courtroom TV show, which features real, small-claims cases, is overseen by judge Rob Rinder who questions claimants, defendants and witnesses before ruling.

The Jeremy Kyle Show's cancellation followed the overdose of guest Steve Dymond, 63, 10 days after failing the lie detector on the show. Initially ITV suspended the programme pending an investigation, but later announced a permanent end to production.

However, in February Jeremy's new manager, Claire Powell, hinted the 54-year-old talk show host would return.

"After a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say."

She added, "WATCH THIS SPACE!"

