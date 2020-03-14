Judge Rinder hires Jeremy Kyle's security guard Big Steve

On Air Now
14 March 2020, 12:20
Fans worried about the well-loved security guard, Big Steve, after ITV cancelled The Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019 following the death of a guest.
Often seen on-screen breaking up brawls on the talk show hosted by Jeremy Kyle, Big Steve secured off-screen work with ITV's Judge Rinder, after the talk show had been abruptly pulled off air after 14 years.
While Judge Rinder fans will not have seen him on on-screen, Big Steve and Judge Rinder appeared outside the ITV studio in Manchester on Friday, with the familiar man-of-muscle walking alongside the TV personality.
The courtroom TV show, which features real, small-claims cases, is overseen by judge Rob Rinder who questions claimants, defendants and witnesses before ruling.
We are pleased to announce that Jeremy Kyle has now signed exclusively to The CAN Group. For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.. Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain. Jeremy first came to prominence as a Sony Award-winning radio host who changed the game at BRMB, Virgin Radio, Capital FM, talkSPORT and talkRADIO. Known for his honest, engaging opinions, Jeremy has also authored numerous columns for The Sun and a bestselling book for Hodder & Stoughton. A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world. And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE! #jeremykyle #thecangroup #talentmanagement #watchthisspace
The Jeremy Kyle Show's cancellation followed the overdose of guest Steve Dymond, 63, 10 days after failing the lie detector on the show. Initially ITV suspended the programme pending an investigation, but later announced a permanent end to production.
However, in February Jeremy's new manager, Claire Powell, hinted the 54-year-old talk show host would return.
"After a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say."
She added, "WATCH THIS SPACE!"
