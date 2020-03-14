Judge Rinder hires Jeremy Kyle's security guard Big Steve

14 March 2020, 12:20

Jeremy Kyle's security guard, Big Steve, is working with Judge Rinder
Jeremy Kyle's security guard, Big Steve, is working with Judge Rinder. Picture: Getty/Judge Rinder Facebook

Fans worried about the well-loved security guard, Big Steve, after ITV cancelled The Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019 following the death of a guest.

Often seen on-screen breaking up brawls on the talk show hosted by Jeremy Kyle, Big Steve secured off-screen work with ITV's Judge Rinder, after the talk show had been abruptly pulled off air after 14 years.

Read more: Judge Rinder gives brutal advice to Strictly celebrities who constantly moan at workload

While Judge Rinder fans will not have seen him on on-screen, Big Steve and Judge Rinder appeared outside the ITV studio in Manchester on Friday, with the familiar man-of-muscle walking alongside the TV personality.

The courtroom TV show, which features real, small-claims cases, is overseen by judge Rob Rinder who questions claimants, defendants and witnesses before ruling.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle Show cancelled permanently

View this post on Instagram

We are pleased to announce that Jeremy Kyle has now signed exclusively to The CAN Group. For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.. Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain. Jeremy first came to prominence as a Sony Award-winning radio host who changed the game at BRMB, Virgin Radio, Capital FM, talkSPORT and talkRADIO. Known for his honest, engaging opinions, Jeremy has also authored numerous columns for The Sun and a bestselling book for Hodder & Stoughton. A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world. And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE! #jeremykyle #thecangroup #talentmanagement #watchthisspace

A post shared by The CAN Group Official (@the_can_group) on

The Jeremy Kyle Show's cancellation followed the overdose of guest Steve Dymond, 63, 10 days after failing the lie detector on the show. Initially ITV suspended the programme pending an investigation, but later announced a permanent end to production.

However, in February Jeremy's new manager, Claire Powell, hinted the 54-year-old talk show host would return.

"After a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say."

She added, "WATCH THIS SPACE!"

Read more: Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs following guest's death

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Abby regrets years of crying over Ben and Kristina

Abby Cohen reveals she's found happiness after ex-husband Ben left her for Kristina Rihanoff
Lynne and Pete with son George Gilbey, are Gogglebox legends

Who are Gogglebox couple Linda and Pete McGarry? Clacton couple who used to appear with son George Gilbey
Netflix

The true story behind new Netflix drama Lost Girls

A Peter Pan live action remake is in the works

Peter Pan live action remake: Cast, release date and storyline revealed
Emmerdale viewers left baffled over blunder as no one in the village hears Cain's garage being wrecked

Emmerdale viewers left baffled over blunder as no one in the village sees Cain's garage being wrecked

Trending on Heart

Don't book travel in the next two to three months, Martin says

'Don't book travel in the next two to three months' advises Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis

Lifestyle

Takeaway companies have announced new measures amid Coronavirus concern

Can you still order a takeaway amid Coronavirus outbreak? Deliveroo and Uber Eats announce plans

Lifestyle

The new drug will transform things for sufferers

'Miracle' once-a-month drug to treat migraines approved for use on NHS

Lifestyle

Brits have been warned against non-essential travel to certain parts of Spain

Brits warned against non-essential travel to areas of Spain as Coronavirus concern escalates

Lifestyle

Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?