MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had a fling with co-star Joe

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK bride Julia-Ruth confessed she had "no regrets" about her secret fling with Maeve's ex-husband Joe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has broken her silence after it was revealed she had secretly slept with her co-star Joe following the pair's separate exits from the show.

Monday night's explosive episode saw the controversial bride return to the E4 experiment for an awkward girls' night, in which a shocking truth was uncovered in one dramatic scene.

MAFS bride Maeve announced the fiery dancer, 29, had been intimate with her now ex-husband on a last-minute holiday to Lanzarote, sending shockwaves through the group.

Julia-Ruth was slammed for her "sly" behaviour and branded "disgusting" in the heated argument, but now filming has wrapped she's taken to social media to share her side of the story.

Next to a string of snaps showing the tense moment play out on screen, the reality TV star wrote: "Oh dear…

"I guess the cat’s out of the bag. The truth is, I’m just a woman who was trying to find love and connection. After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out.

"Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated.

"That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted. I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since."

Julia-Ruth admitted to sleeping with Maeve's ex-husband Joe. Picture: Channel 4

Although she insisted she had "no regrets" when it came to her dalliance with Joe, she admitted she did feel bad about the way it was handled and the hurt it caused.

She added: "It hurt, but I don’t regret the experience itself or getting to know Joe. What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry."

"Just to be clear: both of our relationships had ended for different reasons before we connected. We had no contact during the experiment while we were married, we only spoke once we were both divorced and back at home.

"3 husbands 1 series, that’s gotta be a first 😅."

Julia-Ruth revealed Steven's messages on camera. Picture: Channel 4

Her shock confession came after rumours swirled that she was also planning on meeting up with another of her male co-stars for a date.

In the same frosty scene, she told the other brides that Nelly's ex-husband Steven had reached out to ask her to go "for a drink".

The former footballer and investment banker left the show when he was accused of using dating app Hinge during filming, then shortly after slid into Julia-Ruth's DMs.

The two hinted they fancied each other on multiple occasions during MAFS, causing a huge rift between the married couple and the bride in question.

But despite their plans to spark up a romance in the aftermath of their break-ups, it seems their relationship wasn't meant to be as Julia-Ruth later revealed they never went through with it.

The E4 bride claimed Steven asked her out 'for a drink'. Picture: Channel 4

When one fan commented on her post asking what happened with Steven in the end, she replied: "He didn’t even get the drink! Can you imagine!"

She added: "I was gonna post some receipts but tbh it’s been shown on camera and Steven knows what he said. I showed Nelly, who sent it to half the group, so we all know the texts messages were real. I do hope the boys are getting the same heat and comments. You love to attack a Black woman, go get your boys!”

Steven also took to social media to address the recent drama, writing: "I sincerely hope you’re not expecting another statement from me regarding last night’s MAFS UK. Not everything needs a response and the show isn’t over, so keep watching."