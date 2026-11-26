Justin Timberlake's mother breaks silence on Britney Spears romance in new documentary

Justin Timberlake's mother has offered a revealing insight into his high-profile romance with Britney Spears. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Cry Me A River singer's mother makes a candid remark about his former romance in the trailer for his upcoming Apple TV documentary. Here's everything you need to know.

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Justin Timberlake's mother has offered a revealing insight into his high-profile romance with Britney Spears, describing the former couple's relationship as "the definition of insanity".

Lynn Harless makes the candid remark in the trailer for TIMBERLAKE, a new four-part documentary about the singer's life and career, which promises to explore some of the most talked-about moments from his time in the spotlight.

Reflecting on Justin and Britney's relationship, Lynn says: "The level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity."

The pair were one of pop music's most closely watched couples after getting together in the late 1990s.

They first met as children while appearing on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, before their romance developed as their respective careers took off.

Justin Timberlake's mother described the former couple's relationship as "the definition of insanity". Picture: Getty

Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002, with their split attracting huge media attention.

Britney later revisited the relationship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she revealed she had fallen pregnant with Justin's child in 2000, aged 19.

She wrote she had an abortion at home because they wanted to keep the news private, explaining Justin did not want to become a father at such a young age.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much," she wrote, adding the experience was "excruciating".

The documentary's trailer offers a glimpse of the singer looking back on his past, with the promise of more personal reflections to come.

Justin Timberlake's documentary will reflect on his time in NSync. Picture: Getty

When is Justin Timberlake's documentary released?

The four-part series, titled TIMBERLAKE, will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, December 11, 2026.

The first two episodes will be available on the launch date, with the third instalment arriving on Friday, December 18. The fourth and final episode is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23.

The series is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens, known for his work on The Cove and the David Beckham documentary Beckham.

Where can you watch TIMBERLAKE?

The documentary will be available exclusively on Apple TV, Apple's streaming service.

It will be accessible through the Apple TV app on supported devices, as well as via the Apple TV website.

Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the series.

TIMBERLAKE — Official Trailer | Apple TV

What will be featured in the TIMBERLAKE documentary?

The newly released trailer suggests Justin will be revisiting both the highs and the more difficult chapters of his career.

It features archive footage from his childhood and his time in boyband NSYNC, as well as glimpses of his relationship with Britney.

The preview also includes appearances from his wife, Jessica Biel, and his mother, alongside collaborators including Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

At one point, Justin is seen sitting down with director Fisher and asking what he hopes to achieve with the documentary.

He acknowledges some parts of his life will be difficult to discuss, before appearing to invite the filmmaker to ask him about specific moments. "You want to ask me about specific things, let's do it," he says.

Justin Timberlake openly speaks about his marriage to Jessica Biel in the new documentary. Picture: Getty

What will Justin Timberlake discuss in the documentary?

As well as his rise to fame and personal relationships, the series is expected to explore some of the controversies that have followed Justin throughout his career.

The trailer includes references to his 2024 arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, after he was stopped by police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired.

His marriage to Jessica, whom he wed in 2012, also features in the preview. The actor appears in the documentary and hints that there are subjects the couple need to address.

Apple describes the series as a portrait of Justin's life across three decades of music and popular culture, featuring previously unseen archival footage and exclusive interviews with family, friends and collaborators.

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