Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland dance to 'Saturday Night' in hilarious unseen wedding video

Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Clarkson's Farm co-stars showed off their moves during Kaleb Cooper's wedding reception, with wife Taya joking: "Can we do it all over again please?"

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Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland.

The TV farmer, 28, took to Instagram to post a previously unseen clip from his wedding to wife Taya Cooper, showing himself and Charlie attempting to recreate the famous dance to Whigfield's 90s anthem 'Saturday Night'.

Still dressed in their wedding suits, the pair enthusiastically threw themselves into the iconic routine before dissolving into laughter as they struggled to keep up with the choreography.

Sharing the footage with his followers, Kaleb wrote: "Lots of funny wedding videos which I think some deserve to be shared with the world!"

The TV farmer, 28, took to Instagram to post a previously unseen clip from his wedding to wife Taya Cooper (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Among those reacting was Taya herself, who admitted she was already missing the celebrations, replying: "Can we do it all over again please."

The light-hearted video offers another behind-the-scenes look at the couple's wedding after they tied the knot on July 5 in the Cotswolds, surrounded by family, friends and several familiar faces from Clarkson's Farm.

Kaleb and Taya married at Merriscourt, a countryside venue in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, close to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm, where Kaleb first found fame on Amazon Prime's hit farming series.

Jeremy Clarkson attended the wedding alongside partner Lisa Hogan, while fellow cast members including Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper were also there to celebrate.

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall and Gymshark founder Ben Francis were among the guests.

Charlie, known to viewers as the land agent who regularly advises Jeremy on Diddly Squat Farm, has become one of the programme's most popular personalities thanks to his calm, practical approach and dry sense of humour.

The newly released video shows that away from the business of farming, Charlie (right) was more than happy to join Kaleb on the dancefloor. Picture: Getty

The newly released video shows that away from the business of farming, he was more than happy to join Kaleb on the dancefloor.

The latest clip follows a series of photos released after the wedding, which showed the couple embracing Kaleb's farming roots throughout the day.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds posed beside tractors in the surrounding fields, while two raised loader arms formed a heart shape above them as the celebrations drew to a close.

Jeremy Clarkson attended the wedding alongside partner Lisa Hogan, while fellow cast members including Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper were also there to celebrate. Picture: Instagram

Taya wore a white gown with delicate floral detailing, a tiara and flowing veil, while Kaleb arrived at the ceremony in a £250,000 McLaren supercar accompanied by the couple's eldest son.

Jeremy also helped keep guests refreshed by supplying Hawkstone beer and cider for the reception.

Before the wedding, Kaleb had joked that guests would be able to "sit underneath the keg" rather than queue for drinks.

Among the wedding guests were Gerald (centre), his wife (left) and World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall (left). Picture: Instagram

Following the celebrations, Kaleb thanked guests on social media, writing: "Such an amazing day yesterday celebrating our wedding! We both had the most amazing day! Mr and Mrs Cooper."

Kaleb and Taya have been together since 2016 after first meeting when he visited the shop where she worked.

He proposed on Christmas Day in 2022, calling her the "love of his life" and his "best friend", and the couple now share three children together.

The latest clip follows a series of photos released after the wedding, which showed the couple embracing Kaleb's farming roots throughout the day. Picture: Instagram

While married life is getting underway, Kaleb's television career is continuing to flourish.

Alongside returning to Clarkson's Farm, he is set to front his own four-part series exploring farming in Australia, marking his first major presenting role away from the Amazon show.

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