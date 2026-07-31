Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland dance to 'Saturday Night' in hilarious unseen wedding video

31 July 2026, 15:15

Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland.
Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Clarkson's Farm co-stars showed off their moves during Kaleb Cooper's wedding reception, with wife Taya joking: "Can we do it all over again please?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland.

The TV farmer, 28, took to Instagram to post a previously unseen clip from his wedding to wife Taya Cooper, showing himself and Charlie attempting to recreate the famous dance to Whigfield's 90s anthem 'Saturday Night'.

Still dressed in their wedding suits, the pair enthusiastically threw themselves into the iconic routine before dissolving into laughter as they struggled to keep up with the choreography.

Sharing the footage with his followers, Kaleb wrote: "Lots of funny wedding videos which I think some deserve to be shared with the world!"

The TV farmer, 28, took to Instagram to post a previously unseen clip from his wedding to wife Taya Cooper (pictured)
The TV farmer, 28, took to Instagram to post a previously unseen clip from his wedding to wife Taya Cooper (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Among those reacting was Taya herself, who admitted she was already missing the celebrations, replying: "Can we do it all over again please."

The light-hearted video offers another behind-the-scenes look at the couple's wedding after they tied the knot on July 5 in the Cotswolds, surrounded by family, friends and several familiar faces from Clarkson's Farm.

Kaleb and Taya married at Merriscourt, a countryside venue in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, close to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm, where Kaleb first found fame on Amazon Prime's hit farming series.

Jeremy Clarkson attended the wedding alongside partner Lisa Hogan, while fellow cast members including Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper were also there to celebrate.

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall and Gymshark founder Ben Francis were among the guests.

Charlie, known to viewers as the land agent who regularly advises Jeremy on Diddly Squat Farm, has become one of the programme's most popular personalities thanks to his calm, practical approach and dry sense of humour.

The newly released video shows that away from the business of farming, Charlie (right) was more than happy to join Kaleb on the dancefloor.
The newly released video shows that away from the business of farming, Charlie (right) was more than happy to join Kaleb on the dancefloor. Picture: Getty

The newly released video shows that away from the business of farming, he was more than happy to join Kaleb on the dancefloor.

The latest clip follows a series of photos released after the wedding, which showed the couple embracing Kaleb's farming roots throughout the day.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds posed beside tractors in the surrounding fields, while two raised loader arms formed a heart shape above them as the celebrations drew to a close.

Jeremy Clarkson attended the wedding alongside partner Lisa Hogan, while fellow cast members including Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper were also there to celebrate.
Jeremy Clarkson attended the wedding alongside partner Lisa Hogan, while fellow cast members including Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper were also there to celebrate. Picture: Instagram

Taya wore a white gown with delicate floral detailing, a tiara and flowing veil, while Kaleb arrived at the ceremony in a £250,000 McLaren supercar accompanied by the couple's eldest son.

Jeremy also helped keep guests refreshed by supplying Hawkstone beer and cider for the reception.

Before the wedding, Kaleb had joked that guests would be able to "sit underneath the keg" rather than queue for drinks.

Among the wedding guests were Gerald (centre), his wife (left) and World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall (left)
Among the wedding guests were Gerald (centre), his wife (left) and World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall (left). Picture: Instagram

Following the celebrations, Kaleb thanked guests on social media, writing: "Such an amazing day yesterday celebrating our wedding! We both had the most amazing day! Mr and Mrs Cooper."

Kaleb and Taya have been together since 2016 after first meeting when he visited the shop where she worked.

He proposed on Christmas Day in 2022, calling her the "love of his life" and his "best friend", and the couple now share three children together.

The latest clip follows a series of photos released after the wedding, which showed the couple embracing Kaleb's farming roots throughout the day.
The latest clip follows a series of photos released after the wedding, which showed the couple embracing Kaleb's farming roots throughout the day. Picture: Instagram

While married life is getting underway, Kaleb's television career is continuing to flourish.

Alongside returning to Clarkson's Farm, he is set to front his own four-part series exploring farming in Australia, marking his first major presenting role away from the Amazon show.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph on Instagram.

Natalie Portman shares rare insight to "miracle" third pregnancy

Dianne Buswell has documented her recovery post birth

Dianne Buswell discusses emotional recovery from birth of son Bowden

Love Island viewers think they've detected an unaired feud in the villa

Love Island feud drama continues outside of the villa

Love Island

Former England footballer Michael Owen is opening the doors to his family life in a brand-new Prime Video documentary.

Michael Owen embarrasses his daughter in first look at family documentary

Zendaya and Tom Holland open up about their nicknames for one another

Zendaya explains husband Tom Holland's nickname in cutest interview ever

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Trending on Heart

While Taylor and Travis's wedding has largely remained private, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck has now shared fresh insight into one of the day's most memorable moments.

Travis Kelce reaction to Taylor Swift walking down the aisle revealed by wedding guests

One Love Island couple's relationship is reportedly on the rocks already.

First Love Island couple to 'split' revealed just days after landing in UK

Love Island

James Bourne told fans he would explain his health issues 'soon'.

Busted's James Bourne shares rare health update and reveals he's still 'not out of the woods’

Celebrities

August is bringing one of the best solar eclipses in decades to the UK

August solar eclipse - date, time and best place to watch in the UK

Lifestyle

Viewers noticed one Islander didn't seem too happy for Lorenzo and Julia.

Love Island fans spot star's 'fuming' reaction to Lorenzo and Julia's win

Love Island

Love Island fans were shocked by the revelations.

Love Island stars reveal two new romances have blossomed among 2026 cast

Love Island

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

The winners of Love Island series 13 have been announced!

Who won Love Island 2026? Winning couple revealed and final results explained

Love Island

Tommy Fury (left) is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe (centre) after their previously strained relationship.

Tommy Fury 'quietly heals family rift' with Molly-Mae's sister Zoe

Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss.

Josie Gibson defends 2.5 stone weight loss following false comments

Meghan Markle addressed whether she should still be referred to as a 'Duchess'.

Meghan Markle explains whether people should still call her ‘Duchess’

Royals

Love Island 2026 has been another successful year of the dating show on ITV2

Love Island future confirmed by ITV2

Love Island

Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift in a video interview (pictured).

Tearful Adam Ramsay-Peaty reveals family feud has 'taken its toll' after Commonwealth win

Love Island's Samraj and Mica had to dump one more couple before the final

Love Island first look reveals impact of Mica and Samraj's brutal dumping

Love Island

Jon Bon Jovi stunned fans on Thursday night (July 23) when the singer brought his Madison Square Garden concert to an unexpected end.

Jon Bon Jovi cuts New York concert short as health scare leaves fans concerned

The Love Island final is upon us after eight weeks of romance in the villa

Love Island 2026 final - start and finish time confirmed

Love Island