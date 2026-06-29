Kaleb Cooper reveals Jeremy Clarkson's role in his upcoming wedding

29 June 2026, 15:00

Kaleb Cooper has shared the first glimpse into his long-awaited wedding to fiancée Taya Wilkinson (right)
Kaleb Cooper has shared the first glimpse into his long-awaited wedding to fiancée Taya Wilkinson . Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Clarkson's Farm favourite has shared new details of his summer wedding, including the special part Jeremy Clarkson will play on the big day and the one thing he won't negociate on.

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Kaleb Cooper has shared the first glimpse into his long-awaited wedding to fiancée Taya Wilkinson, revealing the couple have already had one light-hearted disagreement while planning their big day.

The Clarkson's Farm favourite, who has become one of television's most recognisable farming personalities, is preparing to marry Taya this summer after a decade together.

While much of the organisation has been left in his fiancée's hands, Kaleb admits there is one aspect he refuses to compromise on.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb announced his engagement to Taya in December 2022
Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb announced his engagement to Taya in December 2022 . Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

The 27-year-old confessed that Taya has taken charge of almost all of the preparations.

"I want to say I'm really hands on but that's a lie," he told the Daily Mail. "I can't really say that, it is Taya that has done the majority of it."

The couple, who share three children – Oscar, five, Willa, three, and Ashton, whose birth they announced last August – have always dreamed of tying the knot.

"It's both of our dreams to get married," Kaleb explained. "But Taya is very much like 'I want it in a certain way, I want my dress to be a certain way', which is good."

He added: "I think everyone should have that in their life and go, right, if you're going to get married, it's a very special day for everybody, family included, so therefore you've got to have your own say of how you want it to go."

Kaleb Cooper and fiancée Taya now have three children together
Kaleb Cooper and fiancée Taya now have three children together. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

Despite leaving most decisions to Taya, Kaleb is determined to make sure the celebration reflects his farming roots – even if that means bringing heavy machinery into the festivities.

"I want tractors there, I want foragers there, but Taya's like I don't really want tractors there if I'm being honest, and I'm going, you haven't really got a choice!"

The ceremony itself will be kept away from the public eye, despite Kaleb's growing fame through Clarkson's Farm.

The pair plan to marry at a local venue before heading back to a farm for a large reception with friends and family. One of which, will be boss Jeremy Clarkson.

Jeremy Clarkson will be attending the wedding while also providing the drinks for guests
Jeremy Clarkson will be attending the wedding while also providing the drinks for guests. Picture: Getty

Kaleb, who has supported Jeremy throughout his illness, praised his resilience, saying: "He's got a strong mind on him."

As well as attending the wedding, Jeremy will be providing the drinks, with guests set to enjoy beer from his Hawkstone brewery at the reception.

"It's just literally Hawkstone on tap," Kaleb joked. "You can imagine the kegs and instead of filling up your glass, you can just sit underneath the keg if you want. That's the feral farm wedding we're gonna have."

Jeremy Clarkson gives health update and surprises BGT's Hawkstone Farmers Choir

Kaleb proposed to Taya on Christmas Day in 2022, later announcing their engagement on social media with the simple message: "She said yes!"

While Kaleb's television career has transformed him into a household name, Taya has largely stayed out of the spotlight, preferring a quieter life with their growing family.

Away from wedding planning, Kaleb is also preparing for his first solo television project.

The upcoming series will see Kaleb travel to Australia to learn about farming practices, marking his first major television project after finding fame on Clarkson's Farm.

The four-part programme is due to air later this year.

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