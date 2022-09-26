Karen Pirie cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Rakhee Thakrar and Steve John Shepherd?

The cast of Karen Pirie revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of ITV's Karen Pirie and where have you seen them before? Find out everything...

There’s a brand new detective drama on ITV which has already got people hooked.

Karen Pirie is adapted from one of Val McDermid's most popular novels, The Distant Echo.

But while the book was set between the 1970s and 2000s, the series is set between the 1990s and 2022.

The main character is played by Lauren Lyle, while there is also a few famous faces from soaps such as EastEnders.

But who else stars in the ITV series and why do you recognise them?

Lauren Lyle as DS Karen Pirie

Lauren Lyle as DS Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV

Lauren Lyle plays DS Karen Pirie who heads up a team looking into the 1996 unsolved murder of Rosie Duff.

The actress is best known for her role as Marsali in Outlander and she’s also had roles in Vigil, The New Hope, Broken and Holby City.

Chris Jenks as DC Jason Murray

Chris Jenks as DC Jason Murray in Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV

Playing DC Jason Murray is Chris Jenks who is best known for playing Steve Morley from Sex Education.

He has also had credits in Miracle Workers and The Athena.

Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka

Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka in Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV

DS Phil Parhatka actor Zach Wyatt previously played Jimi Hendrix in Urban Myths and is also set to star in Witcher prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Steve John Shepherd as DI Simon Lees

Steve John Shepherd plays DI Simon Lees in Karen Pirie. Picture: Alamy

EastEnders fans will recognise Steve John Shepherd as villain Michael Moon in the soap as Janine Butcher’s abusive husband.

He has also starred in BBC drama This Life and had a small role in the Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones.

His other credits include Waking The Dead, Silent Witness, London Kills and Agatha Raisin.

Jhon Lumsden as Ziggy Jnr

The character of Ziggy is played by Jhon Lumsden as a student and Alec Newman as an older adult.

Jhon Lumsden has previously had roles in Doctors and an uncredited background role in The King's Man.

Who else is in the cast of Karen Pirie?