Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunite nearly 30 years after Dawson's Creek romance

Nearly three decades after they first defined a generation of teen drama, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Dawson's Creek co-stars posed together at a screening in New York.

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Nearly three decades after they first defined a generation of teen drama, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited.

The pair, both 47, crossed paths at a screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary at New York’s Lincoln Center, prompting a wave of nostalgia for fans who grew up with Dawson's Creek.

First airing in 1998 and running until 2003, Dawson’s Creek became one of the defining shows of its era, charting the emotional highs and heartbreaks of growing up in the fictional town of Capeside.

Katie and Joshua’s characters, Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, were at the heart of that story, their on-screen relationship still considered one of television’s most memorable slow-burn romances.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson crossed paths at a screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary at New York’s Lincoln Center. Picture: Getty

Dawnson Creek's stars Katie and Joshua were all smiles on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

The series ran for six seasons and followed a tight-knit group of friends navigating adolescence, relationships and identity.

Alongside Katie and Joshua, the show starred James Van Der Beek as aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery, Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley, and Busy Philipps, who later joined as Audrey Liddell.

Since the series ended, the cast have taken markedly different paths.

Katie went on to star in major films including Batman Begins and later launched her own production company, while raising her daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were spotted sharing a laugh at the New York screening. Picture: Getty

Joshua has built a steady television career, with roles in projects including Fatal Attraction and other high-profile dramas.

Michelle Williams, meanwhile, has become one of Hollywood’s most critically acclaimed actresses, earning multiple Oscar nominations.

The reunion also comes just months after the death of their former co-star James Van Der Beek, adding a more poignant note for fans of the series.

The actor died on February 11, 2026, aged 48, following a battle with bowel cancer.

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons and followed a tight-knit group of friends navigating adolescence, relationships and identity. Picture: Getty

His family confirmed he passed away peacefully, with his wife Kimberly writing: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning… He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

James had first revealed his diagnosis in 2024, explaining: “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

At the time, he remained hopeful, adding: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

After being diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2023, he later spoke about wanting to raise awareness, saying: “I’ve learned a lot. If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that’s magic.”

His death prompted tributes from former co-stars and fans alike, many reflecting on the lasting impact of Dawson’s Creek and the role it played in shaping late-90s and early-2000s television.

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