I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook in floods of tears as she reunites with husband Jeremy Parisi

Grab the tissues for this one.

3 December 2025, 11:21

Kelly shared an emotional reunion with her husband Jeremy.
Kelly shared an emotional reunion with her husband Jeremy. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Kelly Brook couldn't hide her emotions when husband Jeremy Parisi wrapped her in a huge hug following her I'm A Celebrity exit.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s Kelly Brook broke down in tears on Tuesday night when she was reunited with her husband Jeremy Parisi following her shock eviction from the jungle.

The Heart presenter, 45, was the fourth star to leave this year's ITV show and sobbed as she embraced her partner of ten years on the iconic bridge.

In the run up to her surprise exit, the Italian model, 40, had jetted out to Australia to make sure he was there to greet his famous wife on the red carpet.

His romantic gesture meant everything to a visibly emotional Kelly, who couldn't wait to hug her love as he swept her up in his arms.

Kelly and Jeremy have been married since 2022.
Kelly and Jeremy have been married since 2022. Picture: Instagram/@jeremyparisi

Amid the excitement, Kelly and Jeremy shared a sweet kiss before turning to pose for a string of post-jungle pictures, with the couple beaming over their reunion.

He later shared one of the official snaps on his Instagram account, which showed the loved-up pair smooching, captioning the photo: "My Queen ❤️."

Jeremy, who shares a dog named Teddy with Kelly, previously confessed he was "so proud" of his wife.

He also shared the heartfelt letter he wrote to the radio presenter during her stint in the jungle.

Kelly's husband wasn't the only loved one beaming with pride over her experience in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Heart radio's JK also paid tribute to his co-host on social media with a gushing message.

He wrote: "You did us proud @iamkb. And we all got emotional when @jeremyparisi was waiting for you at the end of the bridge."

Kelly Brook reunites with husband Jeremy as she leaves the jungle

The adorable couple met back in 2015, and married seven years later in a stunning Italian ceremony.

During her time in camp, Kelly opened up about her relationship with Jeremy and admitted he was terrified to pop the question.

"I'd been engaged about five times before I met my husband," she laughed.

Before the Italian hunk, the drive time host famously said 'yes' to Jason Statham, Billy Zane, Danny Cipriani, Thom Evans, and David McIntosh, but never made it down the aisle.

Kelly explained that Jeremy "never really proposed", adding: "I think he was petrified in the past, that because of all the engagements I'd had that it was the beginning of the end."

She ended up revealing to campmate Martin Kemp that she was the one who suggested marriage, with the Spandau Ballet star admitting his wife Shirley did the same.

After her departure was confirmed by Ant and Dec, Kelly raved about her time Down Under and explained it was her campmates that made the experience one to remember.

She said: "What a fabulous group of people. It's been brilliant - but I am so ready to come out.

"My first thoughts were how real it was. I didn't expect it to be that real. And, you know, we're very kind of sleeping in close proximity. It's like a sensory overload. But then after a couple of days, it just becomes your home."

Kelly added: "It's a dream and so beautiful in there ... It would have been nice to get to the final but there are people in there that want it more than me."

