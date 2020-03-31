Killing Eve Season 3 release date brought forward to April amid coronavirus lockdown

When is Killing Eve released and what is the new series about? Find out everything...

Killing Eve season three is set to debut earlier than originally planned in order to keep people entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

BBC producers announced this week that the much loved series will now air on 12th April which is two weeks before it’s planned launch.

The spy drama will be available on iPlayer from 6am on Monday 13th April, after airing at 9pm on BBC America and AMC in the US on Sunday 12th April.

It had originally been due to screen in America on 26 April, however due to the current situation, fans think it has been pushed forward to keep us all entertained during coronavirus lockdown.

Killing Eve assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Picture: BBC/AMC Studios

Speaking about the unexpected start date, Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks entertainment group and AMC Studios, said in a statement: “We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now. “

Taking to the official Twitter account, producers also shared a new trailer which sees assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) dressed as a creepy clown before she discovers that Eve (Sandra Oh) is still very much alive…

And viewers are over the moon about the news, as one person replied: "I can’t wait for season 3 of killing eve!"

Another said: "absolute legends over at abc for fast tracking killing eve season 3!!!!", while a third added: “This season's gonna be wild omg."

A fourth wrote: “Bless you all this looks incredible, and TWO WEEKS early? You knew we needed that pick me up 🥰”

This comes after another trailer was released earlier this year.

On Valentine’s Day, fans saw a short clip showing Villanelle creeping out from behind a red cloth while the song ‘Hallelujah’ played in the background.

According to its official description, the third season of Killing Eve picks up where series two ended and “continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice.”

The synopsis reads: “For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”

