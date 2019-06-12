Will there be a Killing Eve season 3 and what happened between Villanelle and Eve in the season 2 finale?

Here's what we know so far about Killing Eve season 3. Picture: BBC America

Killing Eve fans love the show so much, they're desperate to find out whether there will be a third season. *Season 2 spoilers ahead*

Thrilling spy drama Killing Eve has garnered a huge following since its release in 2018. And while season 2 has only just dropped in the UK, fans are already demanding a third series.

Here's what we know about season 3 so far - including rumours, release date and cast...

Will there be a Killing Eve season 3 and when will it be released?

BBC America confirmed the renewal of the hit show back in April, but as it stands, we've yet to get any information on when we can expect the third series.

Season 1 dropped in May 2018, with the second instalment landing in the US earlier this year and in the UK on June 8, 2019. With this in mind, we're guessing the third season is likely to come to the UK around the same time next year.

Who's in the cast of Killing Eve season 3?

Again, while the official cast of the third season has yet to be confirmed, it is likely that our favourites will return.

- Jodie Comer as Villanelle

- Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

- Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

- Kim Bodnia as Konstantin

- Owen McDonnell as Niko Polastri

- Sean Delaney as Kenny

- Nina Sosanya as Jess

The fate of Oxford graduate and Killing Eve newbie Hugo was left uncertain, as Eve left him bleeding in the hotel room in Rome to assist Villanelle. By the time she returned to the scene, Carolyn had already cleaned up the place and Hugo was nowhere to be seen. Hugo was played by Sex Education's Edward Bluemel.

Equally, things looked pretty sketchy for Raymond (played by Adrian Scarborough), after Eve struck him with an axe - so it's unlikely we'll see him again in season 3.

Villanelle and Eve went head-to-head in the season 2 finale of Killing Eve. Picture: BBC America

What happened between Villanelle and Eve in the season 2 finale?

In a dramatic final episode, Eve rushed to Villanelle's aid after the female assassin used the safe word "gentlemen".

Ditching Hugo at the hotel, Eve dresses as a maid in order to gain access to the hotel in which Villanelle was staying with Aaron Peel.

After bursting into the room and blowing their cover, Villanelle was forced to kill the tech mogul, before running away with Eve.

When Eve returns to the hotel, Hugo's body has been cleared away - as have all the recordings.

Carolyn then walks in and tells Eve MI6 have the tapes and that she wanted Villanelle to kill Peel all along.

Eve decides to stay and wait for Villanelle - who rocks up to find Raymond, her former handler, waiting with an axe in his hands.

The pair then wrestle and make several attempts to kill one another, before Raymond grabs Villanelle by the throat and strangles her.

Eve picks up the axe and threatens Raymond, though has no intention of actually using the weapon. Villanelle urges her to take a swing, and finally, as things look really desperate, Eve strikes Raymond in the back.

This, of course, does not kill him, and he goes to attack her. She manages to pull the axe out and takes another swing - this time at his head.

After running away from the scene, through the streets of Rome, Villanelle and Eve wind up standing in the centre of some ancient Roman ruins.

Eve, still in shock after killing Raymond, she is repulsed by her actions - which seem to have impressed Villanelle.

As Eve walks away from the col-blooded killer, Villanelle shoots her in the back.

What will happen in season 3?

Given that she's the titular character, it's highly unlikely that Eve is actually dead.

Equally, Villanelle managed to survive being stabbed by Eve in the season 1 finale.

Season 3 will most definitely focus on the fallout of this scene - plus we're hoping to find out what's going to go down between Eve and her husband.

We're also hoping to see more of Hugo!

Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge be writing season 3?

While the Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the first season, she passed the baton on to Emerald Fennell for season 2.

According to reports, season 3 will be headed up by Susan Heathcote.

In a statement made last year, Sarah Barnett, the president of AMC, said: "Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons.

"As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence–we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark."